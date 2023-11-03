Fortnite sets new all-time peak players record after OG season launch

It's only been out for a couple of hours.

There was plenty of hype around Fortnite’s OG season in the run-up to its release today and it’s clearly worked wonders for Epic Games’ flagship title, setting a new all-time peak players record just hours after it launched.

Ninety minutes after downtime ended, Fortnite recorded 3,913,817 players online at one time, which is by far the highest peak since Epic made the live player count available in April 2023.

The previous record was held by the launch of Chapter Four, season four, which recorded 2.8 million concurrent players when it launched in August 2023, according to Fortnite.gg.

The game has seen a huge spike thanks to Fortnite OG. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Fortnite.gg

It’s no surprise that fans are flooding back to the game as the Fortnite OG season brings back the classic map, iconic weapons and items, and reimagined skins from the first chapter.

For many, Fortnite Chapter One is the pinnacle of the battle royale genre, and few games have become such a huge crossover hit between the gaming community and pop culture.

In fact, Chapter One saw perhaps the biggest crossover event the game has ever seen, when “October’s Very Own” Drake hopped into the game with Ninja with over 600,000 watching it live on Twitch.

With so many incredible memories linked to that time, I know a lot of people who are dusting off their consoles and controllers just to land at Tilted Towers once again.

It’s possible that the peak number could go even higher, though, as players have reported they’ve been stuck in queues or suffered from an “Out of Video Memory” error that has stopped them from getting into the game.

With the season set to run until Dec. 3, there’s always a chance that this record could be broken multiple times throughout the OG season.