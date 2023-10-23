Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 5 returns: Classic map, release date, leaks

Fortnite Chapter One, season five was the golden era of the game, at least according to veteran fans, and all signs indicate that we’ll be able to enjoy it once again in the not-too-distant future.
It’s no secret that the most recent trend in gaming has been bringing back old, fan-favorite content. Blizzard Entertainment has been doing this for years with World of Warcraft, and now Epic Games is doing it with Fortnite by bringing back Chapter One, season five.
So, here’s everything we know so far about this iconic part of Fortnite history, Chapter One, season five.
Classic Fortnite Chapter One map returns
The first hints that Fortnite could travel in time came with the Fortnitemares update on Oct. 10 when fans saw a new lobby background with a time machine and a date that rings a bell, “2018/07/12.” If you don’t know, this is the date when Chapter One, season five began.
This got fans excited, believing they are getting the old POIs (points of interest) from the game’s golden era, including:
- Junk Junction
- Haunted Hills
- Snobby Shores
- Pleasant Park
- Tilted Towers
- Shifty Shafts
- Greasy Grove
- Lazy Links
- Flush Factory
- Lucky Landing
- Fatal Fields
- Dusty Divot
- Tomato Town
- Risky Reels
- Wailing Woods
- Lonely Lodge
- Retail Row
- Lonely Lodge
- Paradise Palms
Although I’m looking forward to exploring this map once again, especially Titled Towers, and hopefully seeing old gun models, I’m quite curious to see where Epic takes Fortnite after this. Will players continue exploring the past, or is this a one time deal?
Fortnite Chapter One, season five release date
Although nothing is set in stone at the moment of writing this article, it’s believed Fortnite Chapter One, season five will release on Nov. 3, as part of the next season.
According to well-known Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, Chapter One, season five should end on Dec. 3. The countdown is supposed to start on Nov. 21.
Fortnite Chapter One, season five teasers
So far, Epic hasn’t confirmed that Chapter One, season five is returning to the island, but there have been a couple of teasers confirming our suspicions.
The first hint was the above-mentioned background screen released with the Fortnitemares update. Then, the official Fortnite X account (previously known as Twitter), also shows the same date, July 12, 2018.
On top of all that, Epic has been sending Fortnite content creators and streamers badges, a vinyl record, and other goodies, all with the map printed on it.
So, knowing Epic, there’s a high chance we’ll be jumping back into the past really soon.
Fortnite Chapter One, season five leaks
So far, leaks are suggesting that the old guns will make a return, it will be fast-paced, and the map will change consistently week by week. Whether we will rotate through all of Chapter 1’s POIs or if we’ll see just a few occasionally remains to be seen.
On top of this, there are more signs Epic will disable tactical sprinting and climbing in Fortnite, at least for Chapter One, season five.
And finally, it seems Zero Build is here to stay for Chapter One, season five.
It’s still unknown how will Zero Build work with the old map, especially because the game was focused on building back then, and the map could feel a bit clunky.