Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 5 returns: Classic map, release date, leaks

Fortnite Chapter One, season five was the golden era of the game, at least according to veteran fans, and all signs indicate that we’ll be able to enjoy it once again in the not-too-distant future.

It’s no secret that the most recent trend in gaming has been bringing back old, fan-favorite content. Blizzard Entertainment has been doing this for years with World of Warcraft, and now Epic Games is doing it with Fortnite by bringing back Chapter One, season five.

So, here’s everything we know so far about this iconic part of Fortnite history, Chapter One, season five.

Classic Fortnite Chapter One map returns

This is how the Chapter One, season five map is supposed to look. Image via HYPEX

The first hints that Fortnite could travel in time came with the Fortnitemares update on Oct. 10 when fans saw a new lobby background with a time machine and a date that rings a bell, “2018/07/12.” If you don’t know, this is the date when Chapter One, season five began.

Fortnite is teasing Ch1 Season 5 (2018-07-12) while next Season was supposed to be Ch4 Season 5. Could be what they been teasing a lot lately in their emails.. 🤔



Yall think we going back to Chapter 1 for a month!? pic.twitter.com/FxQXc6NikU — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 10, 2023

This got fans excited, believing they are getting the old POIs (points of interest) from the game’s golden era, including:

Junk Junction

Haunted Hills

Snobby Shores

Pleasant Park

Tilted Towers

Shifty Shafts

Greasy Grove

Lazy Links

Flush Factory

Lucky Landing

Fatal Fields

Dusty Divot

Tomato Town

Risky Reels

Wailing Woods

Lonely Lodge

Retail Row

Paradise Palms

Although I’m looking forward to exploring this map once again, especially Titled Towers, and hopefully seeing old gun models, I’m quite curious to see where Epic takes Fortnite after this. Will players continue exploring the past, or is this a one time deal?

Although nothing is set in stone at the moment of writing this article, it’s believed Fortnite Chapter One, season five will release on Nov. 3, as part of the next season.

According to well-known Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, Chapter One, season five should end on Dec. 3. The countdown is supposed to start on Nov. 21.

Next Fortnite Season (Season 5 / Chapter 1) is set to have an end event with a countdown starting on November 21st, and the Season itself is set to end on December 3rd ‼️



It also has something to do with the Lobby and Extended Downtime, similar to Ch1SX 👀 [Via @NotJulesDev] pic.twitter.com/ma03vuOZMD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 22, 2023

Fortnite Chapter One, season five teasers

So far, Epic hasn’t confirmed that Chapter One, season five is returning to the island, but there have been a couple of teasers confirming our suspicions.

The first hint was the above-mentioned background screen released with the Fortnitemares update. Then, the official Fortnite X account (previously known as Twitter), also shows the same date, July 12, 2018.

Fortnite‘s location has updated to July 12, 2018. Image via X

On top of all that, Epic has been sending Fortnite content creators and streamers badges, a vinyl record, and other goodies, all with the map printed on it.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 1 TEASER ‼️ – Fortnite sent some creators like @_salvatretzzo a package of "OG" / Last 5 Season of Ch1 Pins, with the text:



"Thank you for supporting us from the beginning and for being part of Fortnite's origins. Now you have the opportunity to start again.… pic.twitter.com/H68iG8xVzA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 20, 2023

Detrás del vinyl se encuentra el mapa del capítulo 1. Estoy revisando cada detalle para confirmar la versión del mapa.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/pzT9UbgsCg — Salvatretzzo (@_salvatretzzo) October 20, 2023

Acabei de receber um teaser da nova temporada do Fortnite! Muito obrigado Epic Games! Que absurdooooo 🤯 #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/JRMIQYFz9e — HERO Flakes (@FlakesPower) October 20, 2023

So, knowing Epic, there’s a high chance we’ll be jumping back into the past really soon.

Fortnite Chapter One, season five leaks

So far, leaks are suggesting that the old guns will make a return, it will be fast-paced, and the map will change consistently week by week. Whether we will rotate through all of Chapter 1’s POIs or if we’ll see just a few occasionally remains to be seen.

LEAK: The Chapter 1 map is RETURNING in Chapter 4 – Season 5 🔥



The season will have OLD models & guns. It will be insanely fast-paced and has constant map changes until the end of November.



I can confirm this information together with @HYPEX & @FBRsections. pic.twitter.com/7Q3PNqylKG — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 10, 2023

On top of this, there are more signs Epic will disable tactical sprinting and climbing in Fortnite, at least for Chapter One, season five.

Fortnite has set Tactical Sprinting & Climbing to be disabled in Season 5 and return in Chapter 5 👀 (via @Wensoing)



Most likely for Chapter 1's return, or could be them just testing how it would feel. pic.twitter.com/FVO6g5C5hj — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 21, 2023

And finally, it seems Zero Build is here to stay for Chapter One, season five.

Zero Build is STAYING in Season 5 (Chapter 1) according to @ShiinaBR ‼️



So it remains a mystery how Epic will handle Zero Build on that map, and why they set Tactical Sprint & Mantling to be disabled in S5. Maybe ZB & BR will have different mechanics? We'll see.. pic.twitter.com/tZoYPomlhg — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 22, 2023

It’s still unknown how will Zero Build work with the old map, especially because the game was focused on building back then, and the map could feel a bit clunky.

