Rocket League racing game, Rocket Racing, launches in Fortnite on Dec. 8

Fortnite has dropped the first official teaser for its upcoming racing game mode, Rocket Racing, which is made by Rocket League developer Psyonix.

The racing game was officially unveiled during The Big Bang event for Fortnite today, Dec. 2. It was a virtual concert that featured rap sensation Eminem, as well as also featuring reveals for some of the upcoming content for the game. This included Rocket Racing, which will be launched this Dec. 8.

Know no limits.#RocketRacing launches in Fortnite on December 8th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/OR9hWvZptt — Rocket Racing (@RocketRacing) December 2, 2023

Aside from the official launch date of the game, no other details were given about Rocket Racing. More information about it, however, will be discussed during the livestream for The Game Awards this Dec. 7.

But the racing game devs have been in talks for quite some time already, particularly because of some leaks that emerged online. Known Fortnite leaker Shiina tweeted some rumored details for Rocket Racing on Nov. 26, such as the game having cosmetics for cars, a global leaderboard, the possibility of having AI drivers, the inclusion of driver reactions, and map voting.

'ROCKET RACING' MODE DETAILS:



– Cosmetics for your cars (Body, Wheels, Boosters)

– Global Leaderboard

– Seems to have AI Drivers

– Custom Lobby

– Has Driver Reactions

– Map Voting



(Info by @Krowe_moh & @SpushFNBR, Image by @stuntnationgame) pic.twitter.com/4JvhVjmZfN — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 26, 2023

Epic Games hasn’t confirmed these rumored details for Rocket Racing just yet. However, it is safe to say that we will be getting more information when the game gets revealed in The Game Awards 2023 this Dec. 7 at 7pm CT.

As for the other reveals from the Big Bang livestream earlier today, another new game mode known as Fortnite Festival will be added to the game on Dec. 9.

Get ready to take your stage 🎙️🎸✨#FortniteFestival launches in Fortnite on December 9, 2023. pic.twitter.com/Cn41XRyBdY — FNFestival (@FNFestival) December 2, 2023

Lego Fortnite, on the other hand, will be a new ‘survival crafting’ game mode, and players can try it in Fortnite on Dec. 7. You can visit the game’s official website to learn more about the upcoming game modes.