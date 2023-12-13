LEGO Fortnite patches out chest repair glitch, frustrating some players

Looks like we're going to have to do it the old fashioned way.

Sadly, it looks like one of the best ways to keep your farming tools durable has been patched out of LEGO Fortnite. The “chest repair glitch” is no more. where players would build a simple chest, place their messed up pickaxes or swords in it, and then break it with their fists to pick up their full durability tools is gone.

As of today, the durability remains the same when you pick up a tool from a broken chest. Previously, placing worn-down tools in a simple chest and then breaking the chest with your fists reset item durability. In fact, one of the best ways to keep your inventory clear on long dungeon runs or farming missions was to bring a stack of wooden planks with you. The wooden planks could create chests, and when needed, the entire party could get their tools back up to full durability before proceeding.

Get ready to start making some new weapons and tools. Screenshot via LEGO Fortnite

Without this feature, deep runs will have to be off the menu until the playerbase figures out an efficient way to solve LEGO Fortnite‘s mining tool durability issue. Perhaps there’s a solid way for your party to make a little outpost in the wilderness with storage containers and a crafting table. This way, you can have all of the tools you need to mine lots of materials to build up your base with.

But so far, the playerbase has chosen to not look for solutions, and instead rant about the glitch being removed. They’re angry, but they’re not wrong. With the glitch being gone, putting a repair station or repair kit in the game is now a necessity if there’s going to be any kind of efficient material gathering.

LEGO Fortnite is one of the biggest releases of the 2023 calendar, but it’s going to need a couple of quality of life updates if it wants to reach it’s true potential.