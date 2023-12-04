LEGO Fortnite map may include Ninjago area, according to leaks

The LEGO Fortnite experience might be a much bigger collaboration than anyone anticipated as it seems that some of LEGO’s most popular franchises may also be making their way into the survival game mode.

While digging through the files of the newest Fortnite season, data miners discovered a subsection devoted entirely to the map, mini-figures, and resources associated with LEGO Fortnite, which will be available within the Fortnite launcher starting on Dec. 7. Among the information inside was a list of the many locations players will be able to explore, including an area based on one of LEGO’s most popular original IPs, Ninjago.

Are you ready for LEGO Fortnite? Image via Epic Games

The folder labeled “Ninjago,” detailed by user @ix_lemon on X/Twitter, indicates that the iconic training dojo from the franchise might be a part of the map as a point of interest, though it’s unclear if it’d be included in the initial drop of LEGO Fortnite or come sometime in the future. It also includes the courtyard of the dojo, which has previously acted as a large gathering space complete with training items.

This also appears to indicate that characters from LEGO’s own franchises will be joining LEGO Fortnite on top of the mini-figure-fied versions of Fortnite skins, though no information regarding these new additions has been given at this point. At this time, however, no other LEGO franchises are present within the files outside of Ninjago, with only small references to other series scattered throughout.

Get ready for an all new survival crafting adventure! 🦙 #LEGOFortnite launches in Fortnite on December 7

Find out more: https://t.co/hpbGoNQXF7 pic.twitter.com/NrFuqngonW — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) December 2, 2023

Ninjago, which first appeared in toy form and as an animated series in 2011, revolves around the trials and tribulations of becoming a ninja with the power to master specific elements. The franchise’s poster characters are its ninjas—Kai, Cole, Zane, Jay, Lloyd, and Nya—as well as their master Sensei Wu and the antagonist, Lord Garmadon. With the tidbits of information available regarding LEGO Fortnite and what players can expect in the mode, it is unclear if players will be able to interact with NPCs on the map, though if they are scattered around, these faces are likely to be found training at the dojo.

Fortnite players can look forward to a new survival experience with LEGO Fortnite when it becomes available on Dec. 7, featuring a large number of Fortnite characters who have been turned into mini-figures. As this is a live-service game mode, it is expected to receive updates on a regular basis, meaning players could see their favorite LEGO characters join the fray at some point in the near future.