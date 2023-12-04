How to link your LEGO account to Fortnite

Just another brick in the wall.

Fortnite’s partnership with LEGO has given players yet another way to connect their Epic Games account with other platforms—but how exactly do you connect your LEGO Account?

Ahead of the highly-anticipated LEGO game mode dropping into Fortnite on Dec. 7, 2023, the ability to connect your LEGO account to Epic Games, and therefore Fortnite, has been provided. Thankfully, it’s a relatively simple process.

Whether you have a LEGO account already or need to make one, you can follow the steps outlined below to connect your accounts.

How to link your LEGO and Epic Games accounts

This is the page you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To link your LEGO account to Fortnite, you’ll need to log into your Epic Games account on a PC and set up the connection by following these steps.

Head to the Epic Games website Click on “sign-in” and enter your details to log into your account Hover over your display name and click “Account” Now select “Apps and Accounts”, then select “Accounts” Several connection options will appear. Look for the LEGO account option and click “Connect” Click on “Connect Account” in the new window that appears A pop-up will appear where you’ll need to sign in to your LEGO account or create a new one Select “Allow” to link your Epic Games account to your LEGO account.

By connecting your accounts, you can get a free LEGO Insiders skin in Fortnite, and additional rewards may be announced in the future.

LEGO Fortnite will be released on Dec. 7th and can be accessed within Fortnite itself, meaning it doesn’t require the download of a new game. We’re still unsure exactly what the game mode includes but further details should drop in the build-up to launch.