LEGO Fortnite Launch Countdown: Exact start time and date

LEGO and Fortnite are set to join forces starting on Dec. 7. The exact time for the in-game LEGO-centric experience is not currently available. The event is touted as a new survival and crafting game inside Fortnite itself.

Fortnite has seen success with limited-time, standalone versions of the game in the recent past. Fortnite OG launched last month, and the possibility of returning to beloved versions of the game caused many lapsed players to load into the Battle Bus again. The Zero-Build mode made it substantially easier to learn the basics of the game while exploring the map itself. Many players also participate in Fortnite‘s Creative mode, which houses bespoke games-within-a-game using Fortnite‘s mechanics.

No one knows exactly what the mode will be like, but from the Big Bang event’s teaser, it appears that it will be some form of battle royale, similar to Fortnite‘s main game mode. If it’s simply a re-skin of Fortnite, players might be disappointed. If there are LEGO skins that will eventually make their way into the main game, fans will likely be thrilled.

One of the more interesting things that LEGO could add to Fortnite is the possibility of a different kind of building material, or a different way to build itself. Many are expecting the first crossover to play it a bit safe, though, and avoid creating something that fundamentally alters the gameplay loop. However, weapons like Thanos’s Infinity Gauntlet and Star Wars’ lightsabers have been added to the game in the past. The beauty of the crossover is that no one really knows what Epic Games is going to create, a lot like how we all used to play with LEGOs in the past. When we know the exact starting time for the LEGO and Fortnite crossover on Dec. 7, we’ll update this article with more details.