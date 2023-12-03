Fortnite is adding over 1000 LEGO Style outfits in the Chapter 5 update

Fortnite has entered its fifth chapter, and to celebrate, fans can soon enjoy the LEGO experiences in-game, and they can even do so while maintaining their favorite looks.

Epic Games today announced that with the introduction of LEGO Styles, over 1200 outfits will be getting a unique LEGO look. That’s over 1000 of the skins currently in the game, most likely featuring your favorite skins from Marvel to the Fortnite originals. The best part is that it’s not going to cost you a cent.

Your Fortnite skins can be LEGO Styles. Image via Epic Games

With the announcement of these new styles, Epic confirmed the skins will be joining your locker completely for free, simply for owning the originals. That means you’re just getting extra value for the skins that you’ve already forked out thousands of V-Bucks for over the years. The process will be the same for emotes that are usable with LEGO Styles.

Fortnite’s new LEGO mode might be the most exciting thing about Chapter 5, but it’s not the only new addition coming to the game—with the end-of-season event that took place yesterday, it was confirmed that Rocket League, Peter Griffin, and a whole lot more are coming to the island.

While Fortnite fans should be excited to see what’s coming next, this new season means that we have reached the end of the game’s most popular run, Fortnite OG, which bought the original island map back to the game, and with it thousands of players. The good news here is that Epic Games has already confirmed that this beloved mode will be heading back to servers at some point in 2024, so we all have that to look forward to.

If you’re someone who has collected many of Fortnite’s skins over the years, then you’re more than ready for the new LEGO mode to land. This new addition will go live when LEGO Fortnite launches on Dec. 7.