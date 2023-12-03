How to get free LEGO Insiders skin in Fortnite

Fortnite’s upcoming LEGO collaboration is poised to take the battle royale to the next level, and even better, it means players can earn a free skin.

To celebrate the upcoming collaboration, LEGO has announced that a new Explorer Emile skin will be available for members of their Insiders service. With a prize like this up for grabs completely for free, you might be wondering how to become a member.

To help you out, this guide explains everything you need to know about LEGO Insiders, and how to claim this free Fortnite skin today.

How to get the Explorer Emile style in Fortnite

Explorer Emile is a new gift courtesy of LEGO. Image via LEGO

To get the free Explorer Emile style in Fortnite, you’ll need to create your own LEGO Insiders account. Here is the complete process:

First, head to Lego.com and sign up for the LEGO Insiders program. When signing up you can use your Epic Games profile as a shortcut to skip the linking process.

Once you’re a member, choose the “link me up” option to connect your new account to Epic Games.

Once your Epic Games and LEGO Insiders accounts are linked, you should find the Explorer Emile Style inside your locker when it arrives later this month.

It’s worth noting that the Explorer Emile skin won’t be landing in Fortnite until the LEGO mode arrives on Dec. 7. This means you’ve got a few days to get everything linked up before you can enjoy the new surprise in your locker when it lands.

LEGO Insiders is an online service that offers LEGO fans discounts and other rewards when making online purchases, or simply taking part in activities with friends. While it might not factor into Fortnite too much, it’s well worth becoming a member simply to score this fresh look.