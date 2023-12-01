Fortnite broke its own player record in November, only to remove the reason it happened

The return of the original Fortnite map helped the battle royale game break a record—but good things don’t last forever, apparently.

Epic Games announced today that Fortnite reached 100 million players in November, breaking a record for the free-to-play game. But now, the entire reason the record was broken in the first place will be removed this weekend. And while it’s understandable, it still kind of stinks.

Drop in somewhere new again. Image via Epic Games

A new chapter of the game, Chapter Five, is set to begin this weekend after tomorrow’s special live event, featuring Eminem. And the new chapter will bring an end to the return of the Fortnite OG map, a throwback to some of the peak fun in the BR title, which was featured for the past month in the live game for the first time in several years.

Players who had long left the game in the past returned in droves to try out the OG map, which featured familiar points of interest like Tilted Towers and Greasy Grove. It remains to be seen if they will continue to log in for the new map and whatever experiences the next season will bring.

Tomorrow’s live event, “The Big Bang,” will undoubtedly be another spectacle in the live-service title, which sort of wrote the book on live events within the games as a service genre. Previous events have featured giant monster battles, concerts, and more.

More leaks about the future of Fortnite include an upcoming playable event featuring a Lego crossover and a new battle pass that will feature characters such as Solid Snake from the Metal Gear series and Peter Griffin from the long-running cartoon series Family Guy.

This week Fortnite fans broke ANOTHER record…



100 MILLION PLAYERS IN THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER!



Thank you all so much ❤️ honestly, we’re so stoked for tomorrow and everything that follows pic.twitter.com/aCGTTIiTdX — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 1, 2023

But will it be enough to retain the huge number of returning OG players? Stay tuned for when Fortnite’s Chapter Five, season one begins this weekend.