Is the LEGO Fortnite item repair chest glitch patched?

Might need to break in a few more tools.

In LEGO Fortnite, players quickly discovered a way to maintain tools for as long as they wanted thanks to a useful glitch that involved breaking a small chest with the damaged tools and weapons inside.

It was one way for players to avoid having to build the same items over and over as they headed out to forage for supplies to explore the great unknown. Some players, however, have discovered that some of their items were not returning to full durability when attempting the glitch. Others weren’t so convinced since there weren’t any patch notes released, but some users are fearing the worst: The item repair chest glitch has been fixed.

Has LEGO Fortnite‘s item repair glitch been patched?

Get to work, once again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately for those looking to bypass the tedious process of building tools and weapons, the item repair glitch with the small chests was patched in a recent hotfix. It was not formally announced by Epic Games, but when damaged items are placed in a small chest, they will retain the same state they had before the chest was destroyed.

Since there is no way to repair the various tools and weapons in the game, you must build multiple versions of the same tool if you are heading out for an extended expedition away from your village. If you do not, you’ll risk having to trek all the way back to your base after trudging through the wilderness with your friends.

This also means you’ll need to spend even more time hunting down the necessary resources to build these items, which could take a lot of time, depending on which tier these tools and weapons are. If they are Epic-tier items, for example, you’ll need to burn through a good amount of rare resources.

As a result, LEGO Fortnite enjoyers must simply wait and hope that Epic brings a new station or mechanic to the game that allows players to repair their items in exchange for some other resources, rather than having to build them up from scratch again.