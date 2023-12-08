Some items in LEGO Fortnite are simple to find and easy to acquire, well, the Blast Core is not one of those.

Without a doubt, the Blast Core is one of the most tricky resources to gather, but if you’re looking to take crafting to its limits you’ll need to get your hands on some after a while. Fortunately, if you know what you’re doing the process can be made much easier.

Before you set out on your journey for Blast Cores, here are all of the things you need to prepare, know, and be ready.

How to find a Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite

Get ready to fight for it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blast Cores must be mined from within LEGO Fortnite’s cave system as a drop for killing a Blaster mob. Taking out one of these mobs before it explodes is the only way to get a Blast Core, but it’s no simple task. You could always let it explode, but that may put you out of position or cause you to lose the loot.

You will need to get a powerful weapon if you want to finish the Blaster before it blows up, but you shouldn’t have trouble finding one as they will typically sprint toward you when they find you in their caves. Ranged weapons can be handy, as they will allow you to slowly wear down its health as it approaches.

Another thing to consider before hunting for Blaters is venturing through caves in LEGO Fortnite requires you to have heat resistance. You need to have the right charms and food items before you enter, otherwise you will simply burn.