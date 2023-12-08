Spiders are a dime a dozen while exploring the world in LEGO Fortnite, but they are also very important when it comes to collecting silk for various tools and furniture in the game.

Players must find as much silk as they can during their travels since they need plenty of the resource to create unique new equipment such as the high-flying Glider, various luxurious beds, couches, and other decorations.

The base silk resource from spiders must also undergo two forms of refining through the Spinning Wheel and the Loom before it becomes Silk Fabric and can be used in recipes. If you are starting your game from scratch, this process might be a bit time-consuming for you and your team—but not impossible with patience and teamwork.

Here is how to get Silk Fabric in LEGO Fortnite.

Creating Silk Fabric in LEGO Fortnite, explained

Don’t overlook those pesky spiders. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three basic steps to creating Silk Fabric in LEGO Fortnite. First, players must find spiders in their world and collect the one piece of silk they drop upon death. One piece of raw silk can be transformed into a piece of Wool Thread in the Spinning Wheel. Afterward, you can take those threads to your Loom for the final step.

Ultimately, one piece of Silk Fabric requires five pieces of Silk Thread, meaning you’ll need to kill five spiders for one fabric. The flying Glider, for example, costs six pieces of Silk Fabric to create along with the Flexwood Rods and Wool Fabric needed to be built. This means you will have to take out 30 spiders to create the Glider, which is quite a lot of hunting.

Luckily for you, spiders are easily found in the grasslands and randomly appear as you walk around the bushes and trees of the world. You can identify the spiders by listening for their classic skittering noise before they pop up and attack you. They aren’t hard to handle, although they can be quite annoying to deal with if they swarm together.