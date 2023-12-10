How to get Wool in LEGO Fortnite

There’s a shedload of resources available for you to collect in LEGO Fortnite, and Wool is one of the most valuable materials you’ll need. So, how exactly do you get it?

You can use Wool in LEGO Fortnite to create Fabric, which you can turn into Thread. This is a necessary resource for crafting several items, including the Glider that makes traveling around the world much easier. To make this item and many others, the first part of the journey is gathering Wool, and lots of it.

How to collect Wool in LEGO Fortnite

I’m a baa-d guy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gathering Wool in LEGO Fortnite is easy, as all you need to do is pet Sheep when you encounter them in the wild.

Sheep are plentiful in the Grasslands biome of LEGO Fortnite, and you can also find them in the Frostlands. Though they are not aggressive, they can be somewhat timid and may move away when you approach. If you kill Sheep, you only get Meat and no Wool, so make sure to pet them first.

You can also lure Sheep using Vines or Berries, which lets you put them in a pen for easy access—although this will only work until you exit the game, as animals despawn when you are not in the world. Epic Games may change this in the future so you can build farms, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Given how many Sheep you can easily find in LEGO Fortnite, this isn’t too much of an issue, and you should always have a steady supply of Wool nearby. If you do happen to find yourself in a situation without any Sheep in the vicinity, you can exit and re-enter the game to trigger new spawns.