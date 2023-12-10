How to get Arctic Claw in LEGO Fortnite

In LEGO Fortnite, the Arctic Claw is an Epic resource required for crafting and upgrading certain items, so you need to know where to find this material. This is an exceptionally rare item, and you’ll need to visit a specific biome to acquire it.

I’ve explored most of the map in the game, discovering all the new biomes and rare resources. These materials are required for crafting higher rarity weapons, building unique structures, and upgrading your village. Exploration can be a little tedious, so it is best to make camps at all the different biomes where you’ll find the rarest of items.

Here’s where to find the Arctic Claw in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to find Arctic Claw in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Arctic Claw is an Epic rarity material that can be obtained by defeating Frost Wolves in the Frostlands biome in LEGO Fortnite. These Frost Wolves can be found roaming around in the wintery biome, and you can identify them by their distinct light-blue color. However, before entering the Frostlands, there are certain precautions you should take as your character sustains cold and freezing damage in this region.

To prevent incurring cold damage in the Frostland biome, I recommend equipping Totems and Trinkets like Inner Fire Charm, Health Charm, and Regeneration Charm. Along with this, you can also consume food items like Spice Burger and Spicy Pepper. These will keep your character warm even while navigating the stark conditions of the Frostlands biome.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

As for Frost Wolves, they are extremely powerful enemies, and you need to be prepared with proper weapons. You can fight this type of enemy with a Shortsword, Longsword, and Crossbow, but I recommend using a Rare Longsword or Rare Recursive Crossbow to fight Frost Wolves. Remember, higher-rarity weapons deal more damage to the enemies, so it is ideal to upgrade your Crafting Bench early on.

How to find the Frostland area in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since the LEGO Fortnite map is procedurally generated, the location of the Frostland biome in your game will differ from mine. I suggest getting to a high vantage point to scout the areas before exploring. Keep an eye out for snowcap Mountains, as you’ll only find them in the Frostland region. Check the map image above to see how the area looks in-game.

How to store Arctic Claws in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are looking to farm Arctic Claws, I recommend building plenty of Storage Chests to stow them. Build a village close to the Frostland biome and start recruiting NPCs. Level up your village and craft ample storage space to store the materials farmed in the area nearby.