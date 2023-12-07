How to get Planks in LEGO Fortnite

Once you get the hang of gathering wood, you’ll eventually move on to more complex wood items, such as planks. You’ll need to level up a bit to unlock the machinery necessary to produce planks in LEGO Fortnite, but it shouldn’t take you too long.

Planks are one of the ingredients needed to upgrade your Crafting Bench and build other things such as fences, shields, and the Spinning Wheel. It’s the next level of using wood in your constructions, so it’s important to know how to make them.

How to make Planks in LEGO Fortnite

Working with wood requires heavy machinery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As soon as you build your first Crafting Bench, after building a campfire, you will unlock the Lumber Mill, which will allow you to craft planks and rods. The Lumber Mill requires eight pieces of wood and 15 pieces of granite to craft.

After you build the Lumber Mill, just insert a piece of wood to craft one plank. It requires 10 seconds to produce one piece of plank from one piece of wood, but you can put the maximum amount of wood—which is 30—and leave it there to get 30 planks after five minutes.

It might be a bit time-consuming to gather all the materials to build the Lumber Mill, but once you craft a Forest Axe and a Pickaxe, it shouldn’t take you too long to craft the Lumber Mill and get to plank-making. After crafting enough planks, you’ll be able to upgrade your Crafting Bench and make it even faster to gather wood and get more planks.