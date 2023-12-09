How to get Iron and make Iron Bars in LEGO Fortnite

You’ll need Iron if you want to make great weapons to destroy Brutes, navigate hostile caves, and survive until dawn in LEGO Fortnite.

Iron is an essential resource in LEGO Fortnite, as you need it to craft higher-quality weapons. Hunting for Iron is a great way to start your new Fortnite journey inside a LEGO world. But you can’t simply gather this resource from any cave system, unlike its counterpart, Minecraft. So, where exactly can you find Iron, and how do you make Iron Bars?

Where to find Iron in LEGO Fortnite: Location guide

Don’t mind me freezing my butt off for these guides. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head over to any snow biome on the map and enter any cave you find. All biomes are unknown and grayed out on the map if this is your first time playing. To find the snow biome, head to the nearest vantage point instead of haphazardly exploring. You should see a snow biome within your view by taking the high ground. You can typically find them within the -300 Y-Axis range.

Every LEGO Fortnite playthrough begins in the Grasslands. You’ll start your journey with the basics: A campfire, bed, simple shack, and town square. But, you don’t get very much information about how to craft of weapons. The axe and pickaxe are some of the most simple items you can make in the game, but without knowledge of how to upgrade these tools and where to find raw materials, your LEGO life could quickly turn into a wild goose chase for that essential Iron Ore.

Iron cluster in snow caves. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Look out for the elevated sectors within the snow cave chambers. Iron clusters hide on this level. The ores have a darker appearance with black, gray, and orange accents.

Make sure you bring these items to mine Iron in the snow caves:

Torches (requires three Wood and five Vines)

(requires three Wood and five Vines) Wood (for stairwells and ramps to reach high places within the caves)

(for stairwells and ramps to reach high places within the caves) Epic Pickaxe (requires eight Obsidian Slabs and five Frostpine Rods)

How to make Iron Bars in LEGO Fortnite

A key component to making one of the most useful materials in the game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Iron is useless on its own. You’ll need a Metal Smelter to transform it into Iron Bars. Find Brightcore, Obsidian Slabs, and Blast Core inside desert biome caves (Dry Valley) and near lava. Brightcore creates the Metal Smelter and melts Iron into bar form. This will complete the transformation and create a useful tool needed for most weapon recipes in LEGO Fortnite.

You’ll need these materials, found inside desert caves to make a Metal Smelter:

15 Brightcore: Orange ore found very close to lava pools.

35 Obsidian Slabs: Black raw ore found above lava pools.

Three Blast Core: Dropped loot from Rollers inside Dry Valley caves.

What can you make with Iron Bars in LEGO Fortnite?

Iron Bars are essential recipe components for the best weapons in LEGO Fortnite. These are:

Epic Shovel : Needs eight Iron Bars.

: Needs eight Iron Bars. Recurve Crossbow : Needs eight Frostpine Rods, one Drawstring, and three Iron Bars.

: Needs eight Frostpine Rods, one Drawstring, and three Iron Bars. Longsword: Needs 12 Iron Bars.

Get these items as soon as you can and enhance them using the Essence Table. You’ll need resources like Rough Amber, Copper, and Blast Core for weapon imbuements.