How to get Silk Thread in LEGO Fortnite

While advancing through LEGO Fortnite, you’ll build new structures and find items that will unlock more recipes. Eventually, you’ll stumble upon Silk Threads, a simple craftable that only has a single requirement.

If your inventory is currently empty, you’ll need to venture into the wild to battle Spiders before crafting Silk Threads since they’re the only source for its base ingredient.

How can you craft Silk Thread in LEGO Fortnite?

If you have some Silk in your inventory, head to your Spinning Wheel. Screenshot by Dot Esports Choose Silk Thread and select Quick Deposit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need a Spinning Wheel and Silk from Spiders to craft Silk Thread in LEGO Fortnite. Before trying to defeat Spiders for their silk, make sure to have a Spinning Wheel in your base. If you have a Spinning Wheel, you can start using it to craft Silk Threads by using your Silk right away.

Before you can make a Spinning Wheel, you’ll first need to build a Lumber Mill to make Wooden Rod and take down Wolves to get Wolf Claws. Wooden Rods and Wolf Claws are the only two difficult Spinning Wheel requirements.

Where to find Spiders in LEGO Fortnite

The exclamation mark means it’s fight time. Screenshot by Dot Esports It takes a single hit to extract the Silk from a Spider. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Spiders all around Grasslands in LEGO Fortnite. Spiders are a common spawn and they’re also quite easy to take down. They can deal some serious damage when they’re attacking you as groups of five, though, so always take a second look at their numbers.

While Spiders can be considered as one of the easiest enemies in the game, I was humbled by their strength in numbers multiple times in my playthrough. At the Spinning Wheel, you can also get Cord, or Drawstring in LEGO Fortnite. These items are often required in more complex recipes.