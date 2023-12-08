How to get Drawstring in LEGO Fortnite

It's one of the main ingredients of bows and arrows in LEGO Fortnite

You can get a Drawstring in LEGO Fortnite by crafting it using five Cords on a Spinning Wheel. These Cords can also be crafted at the same station, requiring five Vines each. Vines are a basic material readily available from bushes and by gathering Corn.

If you don’t see the Drawstring recipe in your Spinning Wheel, you might need to first craft a Cord to unlock it. These items are essential if you want to craft a Bow in LEGO Fortnite.

Drawstring full recipe and basic materials

In LEGO Fortnite, to craft a Drawstring from its most basic materials, you need a total of 25 Vines. However, if you include the materials necessary to craft a Spinning Wheel, the total number of required basic materials increases to:

18 Wood and five Wolf Claws to build a Spinning Wheel

to build a Spinning Wheel 25 Vines to make five Cords

to make five Cords Five Cords to make one Drawstring

Tip: You must build a Lumber Mill for 15 Granite and eight Wood to refine Wood into Wooden Rods and Planks.

Drawstrings are simple to craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to craft a Drawstring in LEGO Fortnite

Here’s the step-by-step process to craft Drawstrings in LEGO Fortnite:

Craft a Spinning Wheel using eight planks, five Wooden Rods, five Wood, and five Wolf Claws. Gather 25 Vines from Corn or bushes, which you can destroy with an axe. Craft five Cords on the Spinning Wheel. Craft a Drawstring on the Spinning Wheel. Take the Drawstring from the Spinning Wheel. It will now be in your inventory.

Tip: You can get Wolf Claws by killing Wolves that walk around in the forest. Every Wolf can drop up to four Wolf Claws, and you can’t craft this item.

All LEGO Fortnite recipes that use Drawstring

In LEGO Fortnite, Drawstrings are used to craft high-rarity bows. Here are all bow recipes that use a Drawstring and their respective requirements.

Crossbow Recipe Requirement Recurve Crossbow (Uncommon) Eight Knotroot Rods

One Drawstring Uncommon Crafting Bench Recurve Crossbow (Rare) Eight Flexwood Rods

One Drawstring Rare Crafting Bench Recurve Crossbow (Epic) Eight Frostpine Rods

One Drawstring

Three Iron Bars Epic Crafting Bench

Best way to farm Vines quick in LEGO Fortnite

To quickly gather Vines in LEGO Fortnite, your go-to strategy should be destroying bushes with an axe. From my experience, it works wonders. Each bush tends to drop around two to three Vines. On the other hand, if you don’t want to spend on Axe’s durability for gathering you can get one to two Vines gathering Corn and Pumpkins. Still, hacking at bushes is the fastest way to get Vines.