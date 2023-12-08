How to get Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite

This tricky item is misleading.

A LEGO Fortnite montage showing a character standing in front of a cave in the snow biome on the left, and in front of a chest inside the cave on the right.
Screenshots by Dot Esports

In LEGO Fortnite, you will find Heavy Wool inside cave chests in the snow biome. Unlike what the in-game description says, it doesn’t seem like you can get it from petting or killing Sheep and Ram. Believe me, I tried it for hours with no luck.

To safely explore in the freezing temperatures of LEGO Fortnite’s snow biome, keep warm with cold-resistant food or charms. Without these, you’ll freeze to death. A good way to do so is stocking up on Spicy Peppers from the desert. When you’re back in the snow, feel free to pet and hunt Rams for an attempt at dropping Heavy Wool. But if my three-hour attempt is any hint, you probably won’t drop it. My real success with Heavy Wool came only from cave chests.

Where to find Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite

For Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite, focus on cave chests in the snow biome. I’ve opened many other chests in the area, from enemy NPC bases to those on mountain peaks, with no Heavy Wool in any of them. Save time and head straight for a cave when you’re in the snow zone.

I am convinced that it’s currently impossible to get Heavy Wool from Sheep or Rams in LEGO Fortnite. While it does make sense that you would be able to, since Heavy Wool’s item description says you can find “sometimes” from friendly Sheep, I tried every method but couldn’t get them to drop me any. I tried:

  • Killing wild Ram and Sheep in and out of the Snow biome.
  • Feeding Ram and Sheep with every food
  • Befriending Ram and Sheep within my Village range inside the Snow biome, then petting them.
  • Killing the ships I had befriended.

But none of these attempts worked, and all I got was a hilarious amount of Wool, as you can see in the screenshot below. Yes, it was in Sandbox mode, which I did for the sake of speed and testing. However, there should be no drop difference between Sandbox and Survival, as other wild creature items like Wolf Claws and Brute Scales dropped normally in my world. That’s why I’m convinced dropping Heavy Wool from Sheep in LEGO Fortnite is bugged.

A LEGO Fortnite screenshot showing several Ram and Sheep inside a fenced area, surrounded by wool.
The purple item is Epic food, not Heavy Wool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to make Heavy Wool Thread from Heavy Wool

Use a Spinning Wheel to turn Heavy Wool into a Heavy Wool Thread. The recipe is simple: One unit of Heavy Wool becomes one unit of Heavy Wool tread after being processed in the Spinning Wheel for 10 seconds. You unlock this recipe automatically the first time you put a Heavy Wool in your inventory.

All recipes that use Heavy Wool and Heavy Wool Thread

In LEGO Fortnite, you use Heavy Wool Thread to craft Rare and Epic charms on the Crafting Bench. Below you will find the full list of recipes that use this item and the requirements to craft them:

Item to craftRecipeRequirementsItem effect
Hearty Totem3 Heavy Wool Threads
3 Arctic Claws
5 Malachite Slabs
3 Brute Scales		Rare Crafting BenchWhen full health, gain bonus health after a few seconds.
Cool-Headed Charm3 Heavy Wool Threads
5 Frost Shells
1 Sand Brute Scale
3 Malachite Slabs		Rare Crafting BenchIncreases resistance to hot temperatures.
Good Luck Charm3 Heavy Wool Threads
5 Rough Amber
5 Rough Ruby
5 Rough Sapphire		Rare Crafting BenchRaises chance of finding rare loot when digging.
Regeneration Charm3 Heavy Wool Threads
5 Cut Sapphire
5 Cursed Bone
1 Frost Brute Scale		Epic Crafting BenchRegenerates health over time.
Health Charm3 Heavy Wool Threads
5 Iron Bars
3 Arctic Claws
3 Brute Scales		Epic Crafting BenchAdds health and defense.
Inner Fire Charm3 Heavy Wool Threads
30 Brightcores
10 Blast Cores
1 Frost Brute Scale		Epic Crafting BenchIncreases resistance to cold temperatures.
Charm of Resilience3 Heavy Wool Threads
5 Iron Bars
5 Malachite Slabs
5 Cursed Bones		Epic Crafting BenchGrants bonus defense for a few seconds after taking damage.

