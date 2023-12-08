How to get Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite

In LEGO Fortnite, you will find Heavy Wool inside cave chests in the snow biome. Unlike what the in-game description says, it doesn’t seem like you can get it from petting or killing Sheep and Ram. Believe me, I tried it for hours with no luck.

To safely explore in the freezing temperatures of LEGO Fortnite’s snow biome, keep warm with cold-resistant food or charms. Without these, you’ll freeze to death. A good way to do so is stocking up on Spicy Peppers from the desert. When you’re back in the snow, feel free to pet and hunt Rams for an attempt at dropping Heavy Wool. But if my three-hour attempt is any hint, you probably won’t drop it. My real success with Heavy Wool came only from cave chests.

Where to find Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite

Other chests may have Heavy Wool. Screenshot by Dot Esports I found three Heavy Wool in one chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

For Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite, focus on cave chests in the snow biome. I’ve opened many other chests in the area, from enemy NPC bases to those on mountain peaks, with no Heavy Wool in any of them. Save time and head straight for a cave when you’re in the snow zone.

I am convinced that it’s currently impossible to get Heavy Wool from Sheep or Rams in LEGO Fortnite. While it does make sense that you would be able to, since Heavy Wool’s item description says you can find “sometimes” from friendly Sheep, I tried every method but couldn’t get them to drop me any. I tried:

Killing wild Ram and Sheep in and out of the Snow biome.

Feeding Ram and Sheep with every food

Befriending Ram and Sheep within my Village range inside the Snow biome, then petting them.

Killing the ships I had befriended.

But none of these attempts worked, and all I got was a hilarious amount of Wool, as you can see in the screenshot below. Yes, it was in Sandbox mode, which I did for the sake of speed and testing. However, there should be no drop difference between Sandbox and Survival, as other wild creature items like Wolf Claws and Brute Scales dropped normally in my world. That’s why I’m convinced dropping Heavy Wool from Sheep in LEGO Fortnite is bugged.

The purple item is Epic food, not Heavy Wool. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to make Heavy Wool Thread from Heavy Wool

Use a Spinning Wheel to turn Heavy Wool into a Heavy Wool Thread. The recipe is simple: One unit of Heavy Wool becomes one unit of Heavy Wool tread after being processed in the Spinning Wheel for 10 seconds. You unlock this recipe automatically the first time you put a Heavy Wool in your inventory.

All recipes that use Heavy Wool and Heavy Wool Thread

In LEGO Fortnite, you use Heavy Wool Thread to craft Rare and Epic charms on the Crafting Bench. Below you will find the full list of recipes that use this item and the requirements to craft them: