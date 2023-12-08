In LEGO Fortnite, there are multiple tiers of materials and tools. You start surviving with common grey items and slowly make your way through tiers, getting rarer materials and better tools. One such advanced material is the Frost Shell.

Frost Shells are a purple rarity resource that are mostly used to craft trinkets like the Cool-Headed Charm. Here’s where to find and how to get Frost Shells in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to find Frost Shells in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Frost Shells drop from Frost Rollers, much like regular Shells drop from regular Stone Rollers that you’ve probably already met. Frost Rollers can be found in the snow biome almost everywhere.

They are also quite easy to spot: just look for an odd rock with two ice crystals on it. That’s the Frost Roller.

These guys have the same attacks as Stone Rollers, but are way tankier. If you are not familiar with its attacks, here’s a quick rundown: Regular close-up attack with claws, boulder throws, and aggressive rolling. The rolling attack is by far the most annoying because of how sometimes the game’s AI tracks the player. You may think you’ve dodged, but the Roller will make a sharp right and hit you anyway.

This is why I typically fight up close, using the dodge to turn this into a Souls-like fight. There’ll be only one attack to worry about and it’s quite easy to evade it. Then again, you can try and make use of dynamite, crossbow, shield, and health trinkets to take down the Frost Roller in your way. It’s not that hard of a mob after all.

After successfully killing the Frost Roller, you’ll get one Frost Shell. You can then gather enough of them to craft the Cool-Headed Charm to not be affected by hot weather in the desert.