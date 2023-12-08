Category:
How to get Frost Shells in LEGO Fortnite

Get your winter coat on.
Edward Strazd
Published: Dec 8, 2023 01:53 pm
Frost shell lying on the ground

In LEGO Fortnite, there are multiple tiers of materials and tools. You start surviving with common grey items and slowly make your way through tiers, getting rarer materials and better tools. One such advanced material is the Frost Shell.

Frost Shells are a purple rarity resource that are mostly used to craft trinkets like the Cool-Headed Charm. Here’s where to find and how to get Frost Shells in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to find Frost Shells in LEGO Fortnite

A LEGO Fortnite character runs across a snowy log. Ahead, two Frost Rollers hide in the snow.
They think I can’t see them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Frost Shells drop from Frost Rollers, much like regular Shells drop from regular Stone Rollers that you’ve probably already met. Frost Rollers can be found in the snow biome almost everywhere.

They are also quite easy to spot: just look for an odd rock with two ice crystals on it. That’s the Frost Roller.

These guys have the same attacks as Stone Rollers, but are way tankier. If you are not familiar with its attacks, here’s a quick rundown: Regular close-up attack with claws, boulder throws, and aggressive rolling. The rolling attack is by far the most annoying because of how sometimes the game’s AI tracks the player. You may think you’ve dodged, but the Roller will make a sharp right and hit you anyway.

News Writer for Dot Esports. Covering everything from esports games like Valorant to new releases and single player games. I also play an ungodly amount of Destiny 2.