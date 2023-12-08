How to get Granite Slabs in LEGO Fortnite

As your village in LEGO Fortnite levels up and gets more advanced, so too will your construction projects, meaning eventually you’ll need to get your hands on granite slabs.

Just a few seconds of exploring your world in LEGO Fortnite will reveal that there is an abundance of Granite; every stone is made of it, and it’s literally scattered all across the ground waiting to be picked up. You should pick it up too, as it’s a necessity for virtually every major building project, as well as the process of leveling up your villages. But once the higher-up recipes are learned, you’re probably going to start asking yourself how to make granite slabs.

Finding Granite, Building a Stone Breaker

Can’t tell you the last time I saw stones this big. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Granite is plentiful around LEGO Fortnite; the massive grassland areas are littered with loose stone that can be picked up with no tools at all, and there are plenty of larger stones that can be broken down into large chunks of granite with even the simplest of pickaxes.

Tip: Always take a villager with you exploring when you go out gathering resources like granite; they will help break down stone quicker, which means less wear-and-tear on your own tools. But you must equip them with the right tool for the job, otherwise they won’t help.

Even with all that granite, you’ll need the machine that can turn it into slabs. You will need a Stone Breaker, one of the more advanced utility stations, which requires a high enough village level as well as its own set of crafting materials: 20 Knotroot and 35 Marble.

Turning Granite into Granite Slabs

Warning: breaking and slabbing in process. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have your granite and your Stone Breaker, then you can easily start making granite slabs. Simply assign Granite Slab as the active recipe in your Stone Braker, then deposit granite to start generating granite slabs.

The crafting ratio for granite and granite slabs is one-to-one, meaning you craft one granite slab for each piece of granite put into the Stone Breaker. Once you have your slabs, you will be able to construct even more impressive stations like the Grain Mill and others we haven’t even discovered yet.