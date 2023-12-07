It isn’t as intuitive to upgrade your tools in LEGO Fortnite as it is in other games, but it isn’t hard to do. Once you get upgraded tool’s recipes, you’ll be able to deal more damage and gather resources faster as a consequence.

Upgrading tools will be part of your natural progression through the game, but Cuddle won’t give you any hints that directly say how to upgrade your tools individually—and that’s because you can’t. You can only upgrade the recipes and not the tool itself.

How to upgrade Tools in LEGO Fortnite

You’ll need to upgrade the Crafting Bench to unlock upgraded recipes for the tools you have already unlocked. You’ll have to craft better tools instead of upgrading the ones you already have. Each level will require specific ingredients to upgrade, but those are not the typical resources you can gather in the wild such as wood and granite.

The first upgrading level asks for only two ingredients: eight planks and three shells. You’ll have to build a Lumber Mill to make planks and hunt for Rollers to get the shells they drop. Once you collect all the ingredients, just head back to your Crafting Bench to upgrade it. Then you’ll unlock an Uncommon version of the Forest Axe and the Pickaxe recipes, plus the Cool-headed Charm, and the Health Charm recipes.

The next level will unlock Rare recipes but require many more ingredients that are much harder to get by. You’ll have to make 12 Knotroot Rods, and 15 Marble Slabs, and gather six Sand Claws and three sand shells. It will take a lot more exploring and digging to upgrade your Crafting Bench to the Rare level.