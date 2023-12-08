How to get Wool Fabric in LEGO Fortnite

Building a glider in LEGO Fortnite but short of Wool Fabric? Wool Fabric is just one of the many processed resources in the game and is fairly easy to make if you know the recipe for it and have the exact machinery you need.

If you’re having trouble trying to collect everything needed to make Wool Fabric in LEGO Fortnite, don’t worry—our guide will surely help you out. But first, we’ve got to start with sourcing the base ingredient: Wool.

How to get Wool in LEGO Fortnite

Sheep in the snow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting Wool in the game is as easy as petting a sheep. You heard that right—just approach a sheep, and when near it, interact with the designated button to pet it.

Tip: If you slaughter the sheep, you’ll only get Meat, not Wool. Wool is dropped only when you pet a sheep.

Sheep aren’t hostile creatures in LEGO Fortnite, but they are slightly timid. You’ll often see them trying to get away when you get too close to them. So make sure to be as slow as possible and spam the key as soon as you see the Pet option pop up.

Sheep are a common spawn in the Grassland and Snow Biomes. It’s going to take some time harvesting a massive amount of Wool out of this process. While you’ll find sheep in the Snow Biome, Grassland might be a better option for its abundance of sheep.

How to make Wool Fabric out of Wool in LEGO Fortnite

The final recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports The base recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Wool Fabric in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll first have to make Wool Thread out of Wool. It takes one Wool to make one Wool Thread, and Five Wool Threads to make one Wool Fabric. So if you have to make multiple Wool Fabric, make sure you have enough Wool in the first place if you want to save time. Also, make sure to have a Spinning Wheel and a Loom built and ready to go.

To make Wool Thread out of Wool in LEGO Fortnite, assign Wool to the Wool Thread recipe in the Spinning Wheel and wait until the processing finishes. Make five Wool Threads and assign them to the Wool Fabric recipe available in the Loom. That’s it—once the processing ends, you’ll have one Wool fabric to pick up from the Loom.