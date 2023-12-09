How to get Cursed Bone in LEGO Fortnite

Cursed Bones are a useful material in LEGO Fortnite if you want to craft some of the most powerful armor in the game. But before setting your sights on this elusive item, it’s worth noting that Cursed Bones are a late-game resource that requires you to go caving in the game’s coldest biomes.

This guide will show you how to gather Cursed Bones in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to find Cursed Bones in LEGO Fortnite

A cold journey is ahead of you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re up for the challenge, you can obtain cursed bones from Bone Wolves that live in caves in the frostlands. Frostland caves are LEGO Fortnite’s coldest environments, so you need frost resistance to explore these areas. There are multiple ways to increase your frost resistance, but only the most effective items will work against the harsh environments of the frostlands.

Finding items and biomes can somewhat difficult, as LEGO Fortnite wants players to discover locations through exploration rather than using map markers, but Dot Esports has plenty of LEGO Fortnite guides to help you pinpoint the locations and items you need for your adventure.

Journey to the desert

You’ll need to find your way to dry valley mesas before you can explore the frostlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First of all, you’ll want to find some snowberries to increase your heat resistance. You can either eat them raw or turn them into a snowberry shake at a juicer, which increases the duration and effectiveness of the heat resistance. Funnily enough, the next step requires you to travel to dry valley mesas, a desert biome where you can find chili peppers. You’ll need to craft a spicy burger at a grill if you want to explore the frostlands effectively, and the recipe requires chili, flour, and meat.

Defeat a Frost Brute

Frost Brutes drop scales which can be used to make charms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve stacked up on spicy burgers, it’s time to head out into the frostlands. But before exploring the cave, you’ll want to find and kill a Frost Brute so you can craft an Inner Fire Charm to explore the caves. This charm requires three Heavy Wool Thread, 30 Brightcores, 10 Blast Cores, and a Frost Brute Scale to craft, and you’ll want at least three charms and a chili to stay warm in the caves.

Kill a Bone Wolf

Bone wolves are difficult to defeat. Image via WoW Quests on YouTube

Bone wolves are easy to detect once you’re in the caves, but they’re tough to the bone, so we recommend stocking up on armor, weapons and explosives before attacking. Once you’ve defeated a Bone Wolf, they’ll drop a Cursed Bone upon death, which you can use to craft some of the strongest armor in Lego Fortnite.