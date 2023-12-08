You’ve got a massive open world to explore in LEGO Fortnite and as you’d expect, some places can get cold. Fortunately, when the winter vibes take over you’ve got a few options.

Freezing is a major issue in LEGO Fortnite that will take your exploration journey to an end in just seconds. It can avoided, but you’ll need to know what the right tools are for the task and have a plan in motion to get them.

To stop you from freezing on your next excursion, here’s a look at the different ways to increase cold resistance in LEGO Fortnite.

How to stop freezing in LEGO Fortnite

A Spicy Burger will do the trick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To stop freezing in LEGO Fortnite you need to increase your cold resistance by eating food and using trinkets.

Various foods can increase cold resistance, but the first and most commonly seen is Spicy Pepper, which can be gathered in the wild. Using Spicy Pepper you can cook a Spicy Burger that will provide better resistance.

While finding Spicy Peppers in the wild is nice the most convenient way to stock up before traveling in the snow is to plant and farm seeds. Seeds can be found for almost all of the raw food resources in the game.

The Inner Fire Charm is another great way to stop the cold. When this is equipped you will also get cold resistance, but unlike from eating food, it won’t wear off so easily. Given it is a rare item, this might be the tougher option over food, but it’s well worth it.