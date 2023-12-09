How to get Frost Brute Scale in LEGO Fortnite

One of the late-game materials in LEGO Fortnite is the Frost Brute Scale. It’s a fairly niche item, as it is mostly used for crafting charms. That said, if you’re planning to explore the snow biome, you should definitely get your hands on it.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get a Frost Brute Scale in LEGO Fortnite.

How to get Frost Brute Scales in LEGO Fortnite

Good luck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get a Frost Brute Scale in LEGO Fortnite you’ll have to defeat one of the most difficult enemies in the game—the Frost Brute. Frost Brutes are randomly found in snow biomes wandering around and sometimes fighting other mobs. You’ve probably already encountered and fought Brutes on your journey before, so you should know what to expect from this enemy. These giant monsters are deadly, and the Frost Brute is no exception.

I highly recommend you gear up with your best equipment when heading out to fight one, from swords to crossbows and health charms. Health charms are particularly important in this battle, as it’s a long fight, and the Frost Brute hits like a truck. Another thing to keep in mind is that you’ll fight it in cold conditions, so take everything you need to stay warm.

It’s best to fight the Frost Brute with ranged weapons like the Recurve Crossbow. You’ll need around 60-70 arrows to kill it using an Epic Crossbow, which is a lot, but at least it’s a safer option. You could fight the monster up-close, but in that case, you’ll need a Shield to reduce incoming damage. Keep in mind that Brutes have one AoE attack when fighting at close range that’s very difficult to avoid.

After defeating the Frost Brute, you’ll receive a Frost Brute Scale that you can spend on charms like the Inner Fire Charm, which increases your resistance to cold.