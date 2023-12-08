How to find and defeat a Brute in LEGO Fortnite

Brutes are arguably one of the hardest enemies to fight, especially in the early stages of LEGO Fortnite.

While you don’t need to fight one at first, considering its parts aren’t needed until about 20 hours in, you will need to face off against one either by yourself or with friends eventually.

When that happens, take these tips to heart. It might just save your life and make your travels easier.

How to defeat a Brute in LEGO Fortnite

To find a Brute, you can head to the Beach or Desert biome. They are pretty uncommon spawns so walk around and one should show up eventually. Once you find one, then it’s time for the hard part.

The best way to fight a Brute is through ranged combat. Make sure you have a tier two Uncommon Crossbow when going against it at least, but if you have a higher rarity that’ll make the job easier.

While it’s not really needed, we also advise you to have any equipment on that boosts defense and hearts just in case you take a hit. As you’ll mainly be fighting at range it shouldn’t be too much of an issue, but it’s always best to have some kind of fallback option.

While you can fight a Brute using swords, I highly discourage it. Not only is it slow, but most of the time as a solo player I found myself dying. Then I took the time to craft around 40-50 arrows and a few tier-two Crossbows, and I was mowing down Brutes like no tomorrow.

Keep your distance, unload every arrow you have, watch for its charging attack, and it should be smooth sailing to getting that Brute Scale.