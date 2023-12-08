LEGO Fortnite has plenty of resources that can be found and used early in the game, but one you’re most likely not going to need until much later is the Brute Scale.

While the idea of gathering a scale doesn’t sound too tricky, once you realize what needs to be done to get your hands on it, this becomes a much bigger challenge. Here’s what you need to know so you can find and retrieve a Brute Scale in your LEGO Fortnite world.

How to get Brute Scales in LEGO Fortnite

This is a Brute. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the name might suggest, to get a Brute Scale you’ll need to take down a Brute. These are the giant monsters you may have seen roaming around the different biomes.

Taking out one of these mobs is no easy task, you will need to be well-equipped and if you have the assistance of friends it can be a little easier. Though it isn’t a necessity. Brutes have a variety of attacks that can be launched from different ranges, each of these deals multiple hearts worth of damage so getting hit more than once could spell your doom.

We suggest using a bow from range to take out the Brute, but if you’re heavily geared in your LEGO Fortnite world you can attempt close-quarters combat. For ranged combat, take many arrows and kite the creature towards you until it has been defeated. If you are going to take them out in close then make sure you have a shield to reduce the damage on the Brute’s ground slam. Regeneration trinkets also help out big time in this fight.

If you’re located near a river, you could trick the creature into walking through the water to a point where it will slowly die. Of course, this isn’t going to work for every Brute fight so you’ll need to pick your spot.

This is the only way to get the Brute Scale outside of LEGO Fortnite creative mode, but using these tips you should be able to get it done.