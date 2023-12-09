How to get Feathers in LEGO Fortnite

Plucking it isn't an option.

When you first start playing LEGO Fortnite, there will be a handful of resources that you’ll need to get your hands on fast, and Feathers are one of them.

If you’re playing Survival mode, there will be times when you want to avoid engaging in close combat. With limited HP to work with, sword fights can be dangerous, and that’s when you’ll need a Bow with Arrows. Feathers are an essential part of that crafting recipe, and here’s how you can get them.

Where to get Feathers in LEGO Fortnite

The fastest way to get Feathers is attacking Chickens in LEGO Fortnite. Chickens are some of the most common creatures in the LEGO Fortnite map, and you can take a brief walk around the Grassland to find a couple of them. Since they roam around in groups, when you find one Chicken, there should be at least two more nearby.

While you can pet Chickens to get Eggs in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll sadly need to throw a few punches at them to get Feathers. When you take down a Chicken, you’ll also receive Meat which you can eat right away to heal up, or you can save it for later to use it in recipes.

Alternatively, I also found a few Feathers after chasing Glowing Butterflies that led me to valuable loot.

What are feathers used for in LEGO Fortnite

Feathers are essential crafting materials, and I first needed one while I was trying to get a Bow and Arrow in LEGO Fortnite. Surviving becomes a harder task as you get further away from your village, so getting a ranged weapon was one of my first priorities during my first hours in the game.

