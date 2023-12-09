What do the Glowing Butterflies do in LEGO Fortnite?

When a sparkly Butterfly approaches you in LEGO Fortnite, you naturally feel an instinct to follow them.

I first saw a butterfly right after building the basics of my base. The chase led me to a cold zone where I got scared as they hadn’t taught me how to stay warm yet. With more hours under my belt, I recently chased the Glowing Butterfly to its final destination, and it was a rather rewarding journey.

Where do the Glowing Butterflies take you in LEGO Fortnite?

The Glowing Butterflies will lead you to loot sources in LEGO Fortnite. Whenever I followed a Glowing Butterfly, It took me to a Loot Chest or a LEGO Loot Llama. While the loot was nothing spectacular, the additional resources allowed me to unlock a few new recipes, like Slap Juice.

Regardless of the game mode, finding a Loot Llama is always rewarding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If the butterfly takes you to a Loot Llama, you’ll need to pet it to release all the loot rewards.

Should you follow the Glowing Butterfly in LEGO Fortnite?

Yes, you should definitely follow the Glowing Butterfly in LEGO Fortnite. In addition to the additional loot, you’ll also get to explore new parts of the map since the butterflies fly in random directions.

There were a few times when the butterfly tricked me, and there was nothing lootable in its final destination. I couldn’t verify whether that was an intentional mechanic or there are a few bugs associated with the butterflies, but I still made the most of the trip by looting all the resources around.

As you progress more through LEGO Fortnite, the variety of the loot you’ll find will also increase. While finding caves will be the primary way of getting some of the rarer items, Loot Llamas can drop off a few rares, making Glowing Butterflies a welcome addition to your day.