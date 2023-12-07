How to get Slap Juice in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite has an impressive map, and exploring it completely takes a decent chunk of time due to the limited transportation options in the first hours. Slap Juice is the first mobility item players come across, and it’s a huge quality-of-life boost.

I found my first Slap Juice inside a Cave in LEGO Fortnite. Using it was a breath of fresh hair since running around the map with limited stamina was starting to feel very slow. However, I then ran out of Slap Juice rather quickly, and that’s when I decided to find a more reliable way to get Slap Juice in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to get Slap Juice in LEGO Fortnite

You can get Slap Juice from LEGO Fortnite loot chests or craft it with the Juicer.

Build a Juicer in your base. Collect two Slap Berries to craft Slap Juice.

The Slap Juice recipe will automatically unlock as soon as you build a juicer.

Where to find Slap Berry in LEGO Fortnite

You’ll only need to press the interaction key near a Slap Berry plant to collect it. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can also eat the Slap Berries to reduce hunger and heal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I found the most Slap Berries around coastal areas, near water, in LEGO Fortnite. While most resources are randomly spread around the map, it looks like Slap Berry likes being near water, just like in real life.

What does Slap Juice do in LEGO Fortnite?

Slap Juice increases the Stamina regeneration of players in LEGO Fortnite. It also has a healing effect, but the Stamina regeneration is the item’s main trait. With a faster regenerating Stamina, you’ll get to run more as the rest periods will take significantly less time.

In the first hours of LEGO Fortnite, Slap Juice makes it easier to cover more ground on the map, allowing players to explore more.