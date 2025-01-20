Fortnite players discover hidden treasure under Flooded Frogs

Fortnite has always been a game with secret ways to get XP, find clues, or uncover hidden lore. Recently, they have been adding sneaky hidden areas where players can find a stash of chests and great loot. And players have discovered another one of these secret spots after some flooding receded in the last update.

A few lucky Fortnite players, including streamer Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan, were exploring one of the locations to the north of the Chapter Six, season one island when they discovered a new underground treasure trove. This secret loot stash is hidden under Flooded Frogs, one of the northernmost named locations in Fortnite. Behind a broken wall beneath the buildings in Flooded Frogs are three rare chests, an Elemental chest, a safe full of gold bars, seven Slurp Barrels, and five ammo boxes.

Look inside the gap in the wall to see the chests hidden inside.

The interesting thing about this hidden treasure is that it looks like it is impossible to get into. You can easily peek through the gap in the wall and see one of the shining blue chests inside, but there is no way to crawl in or break it down. It isn’t clear whether this is a bug or a way to make it trickier to get inside. Either way, players must find a different way to uncover all the goodies hidden within.

To find this secret loot spot for yourself, head to the center of Flooded Frogs where the water is. The pool used to be deeper, but it has reduced considerably since the last update and has exposed tunnels and chests around the area. You can find it easily by heading through the small eastern gate at Flooded Frogs and then turning right. The broken wall is to your left. But how can you get through? SypherPK and his squad found an ingenious way to enter using a Void Oni Mask.

Break through the rocks with the frog on top to find the next treasure stash.

Because the wall is unbreakable, the only way to enter is by aiming carefully through the gap with the Void Oni Mask and teleporting inside. Inside the first small space is a rare chest, ammo boxes, and some Slurp Barrels, with a stone frog on some rocks. Get to the next area by breaking those rocks and crawling through to find even more treasure.

Exit through the port-a-potty once you have all the loot you need.

In the second area, there are a couple more rare chests, ammo boxes, more Slurp Barrels, and an Elemental chest. There is also a port-a-potty that will transport you back outside, but only use it when you are finished looting the place as you can’t get back there through the exit port-a-potty—it’s a one-way system!

Not too many people land at Flooded Frogs right now, especially since Godzilla generally spawns on the other side of the island, so this could be a great chance for you to grab some legendary loot! Of course, it isn’t the only secret spot in Fortnite—just to the east at Magic Mosses is an underground cave full of rare chests. Make sure you don’t get trapped down there, though!

