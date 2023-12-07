How to find Loot Llamas in LEGO Fortnite

Loot Llamas are one of the most iconic items in Fortnite, known for giving free gear to players as they fight for that coveted victory royale. But in LEGO Fortnite, these illusive llamas are a great way to suit up and prepare for your next adventure.

Similar to Fortnite‘s Loot Llamas, these special creatures can be found randomly while you explore the expanding world of your specific servers. They cannot be found reliably, since they are usually spawned in at random while you run around with your friends or by yourself. There is, however, one clue that you must keep a close eye out for, if you wish to discover a Loot Llama for yourself.

Finding Loot Llamas in LEGO Fortnite

Follow the light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In LEGO Fortnite, one of the surefire ways to find a Loot Llama is by following one of the floating glowing orbs that will periodically spawn near your character. They are very colorful, and are easily spotted in the wilderness since they fly near the ground, sparkle, and even emit a jingling chime noise once you approach or are near.

It will then begin to fly away from you, but you must stay close as it leads you to the ultimate treasure. This can also prove to be a challenge, since they will usually fly past many difficult obstacles and enemies, such as wolves, spiders, and Rollers that you might need to deal with before continuing to follow along.

At the end of its path, the Loot Llama will be there for you to find, where you can pet it and be given a whole slew of different goodies, such as new weapons, shields, resources, and more. It is a great way to replace your current tools, or stock up your village so you can build out even more structures and other base essentials to attract even more NPCs to join as villagers.

Don’t rely too much on Loot Llamas, though—they don’t show up nearly as often as you’ll need, which means that you’ll have to lean on the productivity of you and your friends for most of the playthrough.