How to get Fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite

If you want to make a farm in LEGO Fortnite eventually you will need to be on the lookout for Fertilizer.

They can only be gotten from animals and don’t always spawn, making it one of the more painful resources to get especially in the early game and honestly, we don’t blame you for searching out where to find them.

Hopefully, we can give you a bit of help.

Fertilizer Location in LEGO Fortnite

There’s your Fertilizer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get Fertilizers is to look around animals. It’ll drop around groups of animals at random and there is no way to speed up the process.

What I tend to do is run around until I find a large group of animals together and then slowly survey the floor. Fertilizer is quite small and not noticeable unless you’re looking for it, as it will appear on the floor as a small brown poop. There can be anything from one to three around animals simultaneously, so do take your time looking for one before running off to the next group.

Alternatively, you can trap animals by dropping Pumpkins on the ground. Again, it’s a slow process, but it’ll allow you to drop a group of animals behind a fenced wall that you can constantly create Fertilizer for. Hopefully Epic will add a better way to do this process in the future for the sake of all our farms.

Just be sure to keep your animals safe so enemies don’t kill them and so they can’t escape. A nice high fence would be the best option. It doesn’t need to look pretty; it just needs to work.