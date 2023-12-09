How to get a Sand Brute Scale in LEGO Fortnite

Looking to upgrade the Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite? You’ll need the Sand Brute Scale to do so. You’ll only find it after an intense one-versus-one battle, but this guide is here to help. Here’s how to find a Sand Brute Scale in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to find Sand Brute Scale in LEGO Fortnite

Search near the edge of the Dry Valley for the Sand Brute. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Sand Brute is a random mini boss of the sand biome (Dry Valley). You need to defeat this creature to get it to drop the Scale. There are no set spawns for the Brute, however, but we recommend searching for it during the day. This is to limit the number of enemies you encounter in your trek across the biomes.

Head to the Y-Axis coordinates between -50,000 and -100,000 if you are unsure where the sandy biome is located. The biome can be hard to find at the beginning of your LEGO Fortnite playthrough, as you start in the Grasslands where you cannot see the desert from any vantage point.

The Sand Brute wanders the desert with no specific goal in sight other than to ruin your day. We recommend searching for this mini boss at the Dry Valley perimeter, between two biomes. I often run into Brutes on the outskirts of a biome, hanging out around the biome entrance. Make sure to place down a shelter and bed in case you need to stay inside the Dry Valley for a while.

You can develop a resistance to heat and burning by finding the Snowberry in colder climates. This gives you heat resistance for a two minute duration or ten minutes with the Snowberry Shake (which requires the Juicer).

How to defeat the Sand Brute

The chase is on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Recurve Crossbow and Longsword are the best weapons in LEGO Fortnite to defeat the Sand Brute. The Brute has lots of attacks that vary in range depending on how close you are. We recommend fighting as close as possible and using the dodge button in case the Brute swings. You’ll want to use the Crossbow for long-range attacks while evading the Brute’s moves like the body slam and projectiles. Use the Longsword when you are close enough to deal the most damage.

The Sand Brute Scale will drop after you’ve defeated it. There are no other methods to obtain the Sand Brute Scale in LEGO Fortnite. While they have a ton of health, you need to remain patient in the fight and have enough food to replenish your health as quickly as possible. Make sure to engage in the battle when there aren’t other creatures around. This way, you can retreat if you need to.

The Dry Valley has lots of large open spaces, offering little coverage to hide from the Brute’s projectiles. That said, the space gives you enough movability to reposition and avoid taking damage.