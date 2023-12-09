All Weapons in LEGO Fortnite and how to get them

Surviving in LEGO Fortnite is not a simple task given the vast number enemies you will encounter, so it’s important to equip yourself with weapons and fight back.
While the basic weapons in the game can be found and crafted relatively easily, the task gets more complex for the best weapons that provide the highest damage output, so you’ll be grinding for a while to get what you need.
You don’t need to head back-and-forth to your Crafting Bench to check all the ingredients you need, however, as we’ve got you covered with this cheat sheet.
Every weapon in LEGO Fortnite
Below you can find every type of weapon in LEGO Fortnite, as well as the crafting requirements for each item. You will need to upgrade your Crafting Bench to unlock better weapons and gear.
Axes
Forest Axe (Common)
- Crafting Bench
- 5x Wood
- 2x Granite
Forest Axe (Uncommon)
- Uncommon Crafting Bench
- 3x Bone
- 3x Wooden Rod
Forest Axe (Rare)
- Rare Crafting Bench
- 5x Cut Amber
- 3x Knotroot Rod
Forest Axe (Epic)
- Epic Crafting Bench
- 3x Copper Bar
- 3x Knotroot Rod
Pickaxes
Pickaxe (Common)
- Crafting Bench
- 5x Wood
Pickaxe (Uncommon)
- Uncommon Crafting Bench
- 3x Knotroot Rod
- 3x Bone
Pickaxe (Rare)
- Rare Crafting Bench
- 3x Flexwood Rod
- 3x Sand Claw
Pickaxe (Epic)
- Epic Crafting Bench
- 8x Obsidian Slab
- 5x Frostpine Rod
Swords
Shortsword (Common)
- Crafting Bench
- 5x Wooden Rod
Longsword (Uncommon)
- Uncommon Crafting Bench
- 5x Knotroot Rod
Longsword (Rare)
- Rare Crafting Bench
- 12x Copper Bar
Longsword (Epic)
- Epic Crafting Bench
- 12x Iron Bar
Crossbows
Recurve Crossbow (Common)
- Common Crafting Bench
- 5x Wooden Rod
- 1x Cord
Recurve Crossbow (Uncommon)
- Uncommon Crafting Bench
- 8x Knotroot Rod
- 1x Drawstring
Recurve Crossbow (Rare)
- Rare Crafting Bench
- 8x Flexwood Rods
- 1x Drawstring
Recurve Crossbow (Epic)
- Epic Crafting Bench
- 8x Frostpine Rod
- 1x Drawstring
- 3x Iron Bar
Projectiles
Arrow (Common)
- Crafting Bench
- 1x Wood
- 1x Feather
Dynamite (Rare)
- 3x Blast Powder
- 3x Knotwood Rods