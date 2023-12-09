All Weapons in LEGO Fortnite and how to get them

Unlimited power!

A character shooting a crossbow while standing next to Peely.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Surviving in LEGO Fortnite is not a simple task given the vast number enemies you will encounter, so it’s important to equip yourself with weapons and fight back.

While the basic weapons in the game can be found and crafted relatively easily, the task gets more complex for the best weapons that provide the highest damage output, so you’ll be grinding for a while to get what you need.

You don’t need to head back-and-forth to your Crafting Bench to check all the ingredients you need, however, as we’ve got you covered with this cheat sheet.

Every weapon in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite player gathering Frostpine
Axes have multiple uses. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below you can find every type of weapon in LEGO Fortnite, as well as the crafting requirements for each item. You will need to upgrade your Crafting Bench to unlock better weapons and gear.

Forest Axe (Common)

  • Crafting Bench
  • 5x Wood
  • 2x Granite

Forest Axe (Uncommon)

  • Uncommon Crafting Bench
  • 3x Bone
  • 3x Wooden Rod

Forest Axe (Rare)

  • Rare Crafting Bench
  • 5x Cut Amber
  • 3x Knotroot Rod

Forest Axe (Epic)

  • Epic Crafting Bench
  • 3x Copper Bar
  • 3x Knotroot Rod

Pickaxe (Common)

  • Crafting Bench
  • 5x Wood

Pickaxe (Uncommon)

  • Uncommon Crafting Bench
  • 3x Knotroot Rod
  • 3x Bone

Pickaxe (Rare)

  • Rare Crafting Bench
  • 3x Flexwood Rod
  • 3x Sand Claw

Pickaxe (Epic)

  • Epic Crafting Bench
  • 8x Obsidian Slab
  • 5x Frostpine Rod

Shortsword (Common)

  • Crafting Bench
  • 5x Wooden Rod

Longsword (Uncommon)

  • Uncommon Crafting Bench
  • 5x Knotroot Rod

Longsword (Rare)

  • Rare Crafting Bench
  • 12x Copper Bar

Longsword (Epic)

  • Epic Crafting Bench
  • 12x Iron Bar

Recurve Crossbow (Common)

  • Common Crafting Bench
  • 5x Wooden Rod
  • 1x Cord

Recurve Crossbow (Uncommon)

  • Uncommon Crafting Bench
  • 8x Knotroot Rod
  • 1x Drawstring

Recurve Crossbow (Rare)

  • Rare Crafting Bench
  • 8x Flexwood Rods
  • 1x Drawstring

Recurve Crossbow (Epic)

  • Epic Crafting Bench
  • 8x Frostpine Rod
  • 1x Drawstring
  • 3x Iron Bar

Arrow (Common)

  • Crafting Bench
  • 1x Wood
  • 1x Feather

Dynamite (Rare)

  • 3x Blast Powder
  • 3x Knotwood Rods

