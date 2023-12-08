LEGO Fortnite has given players plenty to build and for some of the most unique builds you’ll need specific kinds of resources. One of these resources is Frostpine.

While it might just look like your typical wood, Frostpine is unique, and as such it can only be located in certain places. Fortunately, it’s not as rare as that might make it sound. You can pretty much get Frostpine from the very beginning depending on where you start your adventure.

If you’re having trouble finding Frostpine here’s what you need to know so you can start stockpiling the resource today.

How to get Frostpine in LEGO Fortnite

It’s time to head to the snow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Frostpine can be found by chopping down trees in any snow biome. It’s that simple. Outside of the snow, there is no way at all to get Frostpine so you better get that winter food cranking. Of course, you’ll need an ax to chop down trees, but outside of that, there is absolutely nothing else you will require to gather Frostpine.

Related How to find Caves in LEGO Fortnite

Like all of the other pine in LEGO Fortnite, Frostpine comes from trees in a specific biome. In this case, it’s the snow. Fortunately, it shouldn’t take too much exploring to find the snow, but given the massive size of the map, you could find it more difficult in your seed.

Eventually, you’ll want to traverse the whole map so it’s inevitable you’ll come into contact with Frostpine. Some specific builds require this resource and if that’s your purpose then perhaps it’s worth exploring afar to get your hands on it now.