How to get Malachite Slabs in LEGO Fortnite

There’s a whole array of resources to gather in LEGO Fortnite that you can craft into useful materials, but how exactly do you get Malachite Slabs?

This Epic material will be required deep into your journey to unlock higher-tier builds, but getting hold of Malachite Slabs is not a simple endeavor, and you’ll need to have your wits about you for the adventure ahead.

That’s because you’ll need a specific type of resource before you can even think about making Malachite Slabs, though the process of refining the material itself is a simpler task that won’t cause too much trouble.

How to make Malachite Slabs in LEGO Fortnite

Time to get some Malachite. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To make Malachite Slabs in LEGO Fortnite, players must first travel to the icy mountains of the Frostlands—but you’ll need an Epic Pickaxe to harvest the clusters of Malachite that can be found there.

Once you have collected a decent haul of Malachite, you need to travel back to your village and use the Stone Breaker. From here, you can input the Malachite into the machine to create Malachite Slabs.

Each piece of Malachite can be turned into one Malachite Slab, which means you’ll need a decent haul of the resource if you’re looking to use the material to transform your base. For that reason, it’s worth considering having a second village nearby to the Frostlands biome to make your journeys there much quicker.

The Stone Breaker works similarly to other machines in LEGO Fortnite, so you’ll have to wait a short while for the Malachite Slabs to be crafted. If you’re making a bunch in one go, be prepared for a lengthy wait. It’s best to leave it working while you head out to gather even more resources, as the grind never stops.