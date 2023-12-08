Malachite is one of the rarest resources in LEGO Fortnite, boasting some of the best stats for strength and durability in the game.

It is also one of the hardest resources to find and collect, and will require a good amount of time and hard work from you and your friends as you continue to build up your base. Since it is very rare, Malachite can only be found in one specific area on your world, which means you and your squad will need to work together to explore as much as possible. If you aren’t near snow, for example, you might need to lace up your boots and get to walking.

Here is how to get Malachite in LEGO Fortnite.

The best tools for the best resources

An Obsidian-born tool for breaking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start, this valuable rock can’t be swiped up by any old tool that you’ve built during the beginning of the game. To even harvest any Malachite, you will need an Epic-level Pickaxe to break them from their resting place. Any other tool will bounce off uselessly, leaving you disappointed and tired.

This means players will also have to level up their Crafting Bench to its highest level, which requires a whole collection of different rare items, such as 15 Copper Bars, 25 Obsidian Slabs, and a single Brute Scale. The Epic Pickaxe needs plenty of tough-to-get items, too, including eight Obsidian Slabs and five Frostpine rods.

Where to find Malachite in LEGO Fortnite

Wear your winter coat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find Malachite deposits, players must now head up into the icy mountains of the Frostlands. This area is easy to spot since it is covered in snow with walls of ice surrounding the area’s ledges. It is, however, relatively hard to get to, especially without any protection from the constant cold you’ll be dealing with. Pack a torch and prepare to build a quick shelter for the night.

Green like money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you find your way into the snowy hills of the Frostlands, keep your eyes peeled for these green hexagon-shaped stone deposits growing at the top and on the perilous ledges of the tallest mountains. These outcroppings will give you around seven pieces of Malachite each and usually spawn in clumps of one to three deposits.