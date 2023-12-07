How to make torches in LEGO Fortnite

Let there be light and warmth.

A cat holding a torch in LEGO Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

LEGO Fortnite’s survival mode is an adventure of its own. The tutorial walks you through the basics, but it skips how you can get warm when you start getting cold in LEGO Fortnite. That’s where torches come in, and you should carry a few around for convenience.

When you first start playing LEGO Fortnite’s Survival mode, a Campfire will be one of the first items that you’ll build. You’ll have to collect three wood to get a Campfire going, making it one of the most accessible items in the game. A Campfire will be enough to warm you up, but you can’t move it around.

If you find yourself getting cold while exploring the wild, you’ll need to use torches to warm up in LEGO Fortnite.

How to craft torches in LEGO Fortnite

To craft torches in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll need to have the following items:

  1. Get a Crafting Bench.
  2. Gather three Wood and five Vines.
  3. Open Crafting Recipes and choose Torch.
  4. If you have the materials ready, you’ll be able to craft three torches.

As you explore the Crafting Bench and its capabilities, you’ll automatically unlock the recipe for the Torch. At that time, you might also have enough resources to craft one, so you may be able to instantly get your first torches.

How to get warm when you’re cold in LEGO Fortnite

If your character is cold, You’ll need to use a Campfire or a Torch to get warm in LEGO Fortnite. When adventuring at night, the Torch will also help you see your surroundings better, and you can even throw them around to increase your overall visibility.

LEGO Fortnite cold notification.
It gets cold out there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

