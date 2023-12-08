How to get Wheat and Flour in LEGO Fortnite

It doesn’t have to be all about pumpkins and berries when looking for food in LEGO Fortnite. Wheat and Flour can take your cooking to a new level if you manage to get them.

As you might guess, Wheat is used to create Flour, the main baking ingredient in LEGO Fortnite. At the Oven, you can make bread, different pies, and even a pizza, but all those recipes require Flour, so how do you get some?

Where to find Wheat in LEGO Fortnite

Wheat is pretty common to appear in chests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, you need to find Wheat, and that’s not always easy because it barely grows anywhere. In the early game, you can find Wheat by looting chests at abandoned buildings and camps. It can take a bit of luck, but it’s by far the most common way to find this resource. I’m not even sure if it’s possible to find Wheat growing in the wild, as I’ve never seen it out there. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter much because as long as you have at least one Wheat, you can start a farm and grow more.

How to make Flour in LEGO Fortnite

Made an industrial workbench using some rocks and sticks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Flour in LEGO Fortnite, you need a Grain Mill station. If you don’t have it unlocked yet, make Granite Slabs in the Stone Breaker, as that’s likely the resource you’re missing. Once you have the Grain Mill unlocked, build it using the following materials:

Now it’s time to actually make Flour. You need first to grind your Wheat into Wheat Grains. Select the Wheat Grain recipe in the Grain Mil, assign it to the station, and add Wheat to the bar at the top. The next step is to turn your Wheat Grains into Flour. In the same way, select the Flour recipe and add Wheat Grains to start crafting. After a short while, you’ll have a fresh batch of Flour on your hands.

Let’s get this bread. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to build a Wheat farm in LEGO Fortnite

With a little bit of patience. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you probably noticed, the Wheat Grain you made to create Flour also works as a seed you can use for farming Wheat. If you want to invest a good chunk of resources into baking, I highly recommend you build a Wheat farm before crafting Flour.

Build a Garden Plot with some Soil and Fertilizer, interact with it, and deposit seeds to start growing Wheat. It takes around half a day for Wheat to fully grow, so you’ll have more than enough of it in no time.