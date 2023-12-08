How to get Obsidian and make Obsidian Slab in LEGO Fortnite

Obsidian is one of the rarest resources in LEGO Fortnite and as such, getting your hands on it is no easy task. Fortunately, it can be done, and it only takes a small amount of preparation.

This resource is used to craft a ton of powerful items in LEGO Fortnite so it’s something you’ll want to get very familiar with while you’re playing. Before you go aimlessly looking, we’ve got you covered with everything to know about where Obsidian can be found and how you can turn it into slabs for crafting purposes.

How to find Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite

It’s time to go underground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can only get Obsidian by mining it underground. This can be done in the cave systems found within the desert biome, and you can tell what is Obsidian by its purple glow.

Once you find this purple ore simply take out your pickaxe and mine away. Eventually, you’ll be left with Obsidian.

It’s important to remember that venturing underground in LEGO Fortnite will instantly make your character overheat. Because of this, you must bring with you heat-resistant foods and trinkets to survive. You’ll also need a weapon because there are plenty of dangerous foes to be found beneath the ground.

How to make Obsidian slabs in LEGO Fortnite

Creating slabs is simple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have gathered Obsidian to turn it into a slab you’ll need the Stone Breaker equipment. While it can be tricky to get the resources to build one, once it’s built using it could not be easier.

First, interact with the Stone Breaker

Choose Obsidian Slab

Assign a Recipe and select your Obsidian

Following these three steps should leave you with Obsidian slabs ready for whatever plans you have.