All Fish locations in LEGO Fortnite

There are a ton of Fish to find in LEGO Fortnite, and you will need to travel around multiple biomes to locate them all.

By crafting different rarities of Fishing Rods and Bait, you can increase the odds of finding one of the 15 rare Fish types across the LEGO Fortnite world. This number doesn’t count Legendary Fish, which are golden versions of the ones on this list and have a very rare chance of being caught in each biome.

Here are all the Fish you can find currently in LEGO Fortnite and the biomes they are located in.

Every Fish and its location in LEGO Fortnite

Just because you know where a Fish might be doesn’t mean you have a guaranteed chance of finding it. To increase your odds, be sure to upgrade your Fishing Rod and bring a higher rarity of bait to increase your odds of finding rarer Fish.

Blue Flopper

Common Fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rarity: Common

Location: Cold Lakes, Ocean

Blue Small Fry

Blue Small Fry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rarity: Common

Location: Various Locations

Green Flopper

Green Flopper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rarity: Common

Location: Warm Desert Biomes

Orange Flopper

Orange Flopper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rarity: Common

Location: Various Locations

Black and Blue Shield Fish

Black and Blue Shield Fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rarity: Uncommon

Location: Various Locations

Cuddle Jellyfish

Cuddle Jellyfish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rarity: Uncommon

Location: Oceans

Purple Thermal Fish

Purple Thermal Fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rarity: Uncommon

Location: Warm Desert Biomes

Raven Thermal Fish

Raven Thermal Fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rarity: Uncommon

Location: Warm Desert Biomes

Silver Thermal Fish

Silver Thermal Fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rarity: Uncommon

Location: Cold Lakes

Slurp Jellyfish

Slurp Jellyfish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rarity: Uncommon

Location: Ocean

Blue Slurpfish

Blue Slurpfish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rarity: Rare

Location: Underground

Processed into: Fish Fillets, Slurp Juice

Molten Spicy Fish

Molten Spicy Fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rarity: Rare

Location: Warm Desert Biomes

Purple Slurpfish

Purple Slurpfish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rarity: Rare

Location: Underground, Mountain Lakes

Yellow Slurpfish

Yellow Slurpfish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rarity: Rare

Location: Underground, Warm Desert Biomes

Vendetta Flopper

Rarest Fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports