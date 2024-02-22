All Fish locations in LEGO Fortnite

There are a ton of Fish to find in LEGO Fortnite, and you will need to travel around multiple biomes to locate them all.
By crafting different rarities of Fishing Rods and Bait, you can increase the odds of finding one of the 15 rare Fish types across the LEGO Fortnite world. This number doesn’t count Legendary Fish, which are golden versions of the ones on this list and have a very rare chance of being caught in each biome.
Here are all the Fish you can find currently in LEGO Fortnite and the biomes they are located in.
Every Fish and its location in LEGO Fortnite
Just because you know where a Fish might be doesn’t mean you have a guaranteed chance of finding it. To increase your odds, be sure to upgrade your Fishing Rod and bring a higher rarity of bait to increase your odds of finding rarer Fish.
Blue Flopper
- Rarity: Common
- Location: Cold Lakes, Ocean
Blue Small Fry
- Rarity: Common
- Location: Various Locations
Green Flopper
- Rarity: Common
- Location: Warm Desert Biomes
Orange Flopper
- Rarity: Common
- Location: Various Locations
Black and Blue Shield Fish
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Location: Various Locations
Cuddle Jellyfish
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Location: Oceans
Purple Thermal Fish
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Location: Warm Desert Biomes
Raven Thermal Fish
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Location: Warm Desert Biomes
Silver Thermal Fish
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Location: Cold Lakes
Slurp Jellyfish
- Rarity: Uncommon
- Location: Ocean
Blue Slurpfish
- Rarity: Rare
- Location: Underground
- Processed into: Fish Fillets, Slurp Juice
Molten Spicy Fish
- Rarity: Rare
- Location: Warm Desert Biomes
Purple Slurpfish
- Rarity: Rare
- Location: Underground, Mountain Lakes
Yellow Slurpfish
- Rarity: Rare
- Location: Underground, Warm Desert Biomes
Vendetta Flopper
- Rarity: Epic
- Location: Everywhere, very rare to find, most likely found in high-tier caves underground