All Fish locations in LEGO Fortnite

Catch 'em all.
Published: Feb 22, 2024 08:53 am
Fish added to LEGO Fortnite.
Catch of the day. Image via Epic Games.

There are a ton of Fish to find in LEGO Fortnite, and you will need to travel around multiple biomes to locate them all.

By crafting different rarities of Fishing Rods and Bait, you can increase the odds of finding one of the 15 rare Fish types across the LEGO Fortnite world. This number doesn’t count Legendary Fish, which are golden versions of the ones on this list and have a very rare chance of being caught in each biome.

Here are all the Fish you can find currently in LEGO Fortnite and the biomes they are located in.

Every Fish and its location in LEGO Fortnite

Just because you know where a Fish might be doesn’t mean you have a guaranteed chance of finding it. To increase your odds, be sure to upgrade your Fishing Rod and bring a higher rarity of bait to increase your odds of finding rarer Fish.

Blue Flopper

Blue Flopper Lego Fortnite
Common Fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Rarity: Common
  • Location: Cold Lakes, Ocean

Blue Small Fry

Blue Small Fry Lego Fortnite
Blue Small Fry. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Rarity: Common
  • Location: Various Locations

Green Flopper

Green Flopper Lego Fortnite
Green Flopper. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Rarity: Common
  • Location: Warm Desert Biomes

Orange Flopper

Orange Flopper description in menu
Orange Flopper. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Rarity: Common
  • Location: Various Locations

Black and Blue Shield Fish

Black and Blue Shield Fish Lego Fortnite
Black and Blue Shield Fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Rarity: Uncommon
  • Location: Various Locations

Cuddle Jellyfish

Cuddle Jellyfish Lego Fortnite
Cuddle Jellyfish. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Rarity: Uncommon
  • Location: Oceans

Purple Thermal Fish

Purple Thermal Fish Lego Fortnite
Purple Thermal Fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Rarity: Uncommon
  • Location: Warm Desert Biomes

Raven Thermal Fish

Raven Thermal Fish Lego Fortnite
Raven Thermal Fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Rarity: Uncommon
  • Location: Warm Desert Biomes

Silver Thermal Fish

Silver Thermal Fish Lego Fortnite
Silver Thermal Fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Rarity: Uncommon
  • Location: Cold Lakes

Slurp Jellyfish

Slurp Jellyfish Lego Fortnite
Slurp Jellyfish. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Rarity: Uncommon
  • Location: Ocean

Blue Slurpfish

Blue Slurpfish Lego Fortnite
Blue Slurpfish. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Location: Underground
  • Processed into: Fish Fillets, Slurp Juice

Molten Spicy Fish

Molten Spicy Fish Lego Fortnite
Molten Spicy Fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Location: Warm Desert Biomes

Purple Slurpfish

Purple Slurpfish Lego Fortnite
Purple Slurpfish. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Location: Underground, Mountain Lakes

Yellow Slurpfish

Yellow Slurpfish Lego Fortnite
Yellow Slurpfish. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Rarity: Rare
  • Location: Underground, Warm Desert Biomes

Vendetta Flopper

Vendetta Flopper LEGO Fortnite
Rarest Fish. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Rarity: Epic
  • Location: Everywhere, very rare to find, most likely found in high-tier caves underground
Category:
