How to hit an opponent within 10 seconds of Zero Point Dashing in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Each Fortnite season comes with map changes and new mechanics to spice up the game. While you’ll need a decent aim and building skills to become a Victory Royale contender, you’ll want to be as mobile as possible to make yourself a more challenging target to hit.

Crash and launch pads all exist for this reason, and Epic added a new mobility tool to the game with chapter two, season five. The Zero Point Dashing mechanic gets activated after players consume one of the pink crystals found on the desert portion of the map.

You’ll need to use your harvesting tool to destroy the bigger crystals, and you’ll be rewarded with a mini shard that you can eat by interacting with it. Jumping twice after consuming the shard will push you forward in the air, allowing you to dash.

The mechanic has been around for a few months now, and a new quest that requires players to hit an opponent after 10 seconds of Zero Point Dashing recently became available. While you won’t have any trouble while Zero Point Dashing, finding an opponent during the buff’s duration may prove to be a difficult task.

Here’s how you can get this quest done as soon as possible.

How can you hit an opponent within 10 seconds of Zero Point Dashing in Fortnite?

Considering the storm is unpredictable, your best bet will be getting into a Team Rumble match. More often than not, the center of the map will always be active in Team Rumble matches, and you’ll also have a decent number of Zero Point Crystals at your disposal.

When you have enemies in your sight and are under the effect of a Zero Point Crystal, get your gun ready and start dashing forward to shoot immediately. Getting a single shot on your opponent after your dash ends will be enough to complete this quest.

You can also break a crystal and camp under the sand, only to pick it up when you spot a player. This’ll allow you to get the most of your Zero Point Crystal.

Alternatively, you can also try to get yourself a Zero Point Fish, which grants the same dashing effect that Zero Point Crystals possess. You can keep the fish in your inventory until you spot a player and eat it/dash before trying to shoot them down.