All Fortnite Wanted: Joss quests – complete walkthrough

Fortnite’s Lawless season unloaded a new bunch of story quests and you have to meet with Joss this time as she tries to break down the mystery behind the rise of gold on the island.

All Wanted: Joss quests and how to complete them in Fortnite

You need to complete six challenges to finish Wanted: Joss quests and earn XP to get more battle pass rewards in Fortnite.

Damage opponents at Crime City or Lonewolf Lair

The first stage of the quest is relatively straightforward. You can use any weapon to deal 200 damage to opponents, but it isn’t just restricted to enemy players, because you can also damage the roaming NPCs and complete the quest. While eliminating a player with full shields should complete your challenge instantly, you might need to take down two or more guards to wrap up this part of the quest.

Talk to Joss about magic on the island

Here is where you will find Joss underground. Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports You can find her in the Black Market. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Joss NPC, visit the Black Market in Magic Mosses point of interest. Once you make your way down, you should a house in the forest but you need to open the siding doors and make your way down the building. There should be science-related graffiti on the walls guiding you down, once you reach the Black Market, you should find Joss at the counter.

Interact with her to get briefed on the challenge, where she’ll tell you that she is working on the mysterious gold spawning all over the island, and you need to find Big Dill in his natural habitat to collect more info.

Help Big Dill with the party

Here’s where you can find Big Dill. Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports Big Dill is always up for a wild party! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Big Dill always hangs out on the terrace of his building, which has bright disco lights, and it’s hard to miss from a distance. You can also complete this part before you start the story challenges by finishing Somebody’s Planning a Party in Crime City. You must have the rewards if you have already completed it by collecting all four materials for that rapping pickle.

However, to proceed with the story missions, you need to repeat this quest and report back to Big Dill to wrap it up. You can use our guides to quickly know all item’s places and easily pick them up within seconds.

Eliminate opponents with the Collateral Damage Assault Rifle

Heavy-hitting weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can easily obtain the Collateral Damage Assault Rifle through floor and chest loots, but it’s a low rarity version, which makes it hard to eliminate opponents. You can get the mythical version of the weapon at Joss’s Black Market by spending one Dill bit, making it very easy to nail down enemies. The weapon has a high fire rate but recoils a lot over distances, so you need to find enemies at medium range to eliminate them.

If you’re having trouble finishing the challenge by killing enemy players, try having the weapon and using a Thermite to rob a vault. Multiple NPCs spawn when you open a particular vault and you can land the finishing blow with the Collateral Damage Assault Rifle to finish the challenge quite easily without breaking a sweat.

Collect Mineral samples using the Plasma Burst Laser on stone structures

Fire lasers to melt rocks! Screenshot by Dot Esports Break the Gold vein rocks. Screenshot by Dot Esports Pick it up! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Plasma Burst Laser is one of the new weapons this season and will be key to getting the Mineral samples. While the laser is hard to get your hands on by opening the chests, you can purchase one using one of the Vending machines in Crime City, which sells it for 600 gold. It has only one in stock so make sure you have enough gold to buy it instantly before other players.

After having it in your inventory, use the Plasma Burst Laser to destroy the rock and you should spot a shining white Mineral sample that you can collect. After continuous use, the gun overheats, so take your time breaking the rock and get it.

Analyze the mineral samples on Joss’ Chemistry Table

What’s the mystery behind the gold? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go back to Joss’s Black Market and you should find a table with a microscope, and test tubes right behind the NPC. The wall on the table’s back shows an atom’s graffiti, and you can analyze your mineral samples here to complete the week’s two story quests.

