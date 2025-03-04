How to complete Somebody’s Planning a Party in Crime City quest in Fortnite

The Fortnite parties are running wild in the Lawless season. You’ll have a special challenge in the heart of the Crime City, where you need to meet a rapping pickle named Big Dill to earn some gold and XP.

Recommended Videos

Somebody’s planning a party in Crime City quest Fortnite Guide

Here’s where you can find Big Dill. Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports Time to party with the pickle! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Somebody’s Planning a Party in Crime City quest in Fortnite, meet the Big Dill NPC, who always spawns at the terrace with a dance floor. It’s very easy to spot this building because of the shining lights that point toward the sky. You can land here directly from the battle bus to interact with the NPC.

Just like with Valentina’s robbing quest, you’re not guaranteed to get the quest from Big Dill, and you may need to restart your matches and revisit him to start the quest. I tried five times before Big Dill would finally give me the quest to complete and you might need more tries depending on your luck. If you can interact with the NPC and buy his services, you need to come back again and wait for him to give you his quest.

Once you land near him, there’s an exclamation point on top of his head. That’s when you get the quest, where he’ll inform you to prepare for his party. To do that, you need to find and collect four important party items and report back to Big Dill.

Collect four items to help Big Dill start the party

First one is on the terrace. Screenshot by Dot Esports Behind the counter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All four items can be found in the same Big Dill building starting from the terrace itself. Look to your right and you should find one green-colored Kappa brine drink for the party that you can pick up. Now, take the stairs and look behind the counter to find the second hidden pack of Kappa brine drink. Next, you need some music at the party and find some records.

Go on the balcony. Screenshot by Dot Esports Inside the washroom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

One is inside the first-floor balcony, and you should find it lying on the floor. If you can’t find the balcony, it’s right next to the counter on the first floor where you get the second brine drinks. Lastly, make your way down the stairs and you should find the washroom. Open the door and the record should be lying on the floor inside the bathroom.

After getting all the items, you can now head back to Big Dill, who will tell you that his guests are coming soon, and reward you with an instant level-up. Moreover, he’ll also give you around 600 gold, which is amazing for a short quest since it allows you to get his services and even spend it on the Black Market to purchase powerful weaponry.

Next up, you can read our guides on finishing all Wanted: Skillet quests and sabotage payphones in Fortnite.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy