Fortnite players agree that vaults deserve a huge buff

With several heists under their belts, it looks like Fortnite players have come to the same conclusion: The vaults in Chapter Six, season two, are pretty disappointing.

Players discussing the vaults in r/FortNiteBR decided the vaults just aren’t worth the effort of the heist. Although battling NPC guards is fun, it uses a lot of ammo that isn’t easily replenished during the heist. Some Fortnite players have also complained that the fights are predictable and the guards are too easy to kill, while others think the heist battles take too long. The only thing that makes the heist fights tough more interesting is when the big boss is around, but is the loot inside the vault worth the effort?

Breaking in is easy, but should it be harder? Screenshot by Dot Esports

As one player says, “All that for really underwhelming loot. Two, maybe three, blue chests and two Dill Bits… And that’s pretty much it.” But then, the Dill Bits are worth the effort, right? Well, not according to a lot of players on Reddit. Why would someone pay a Dill Bit for a legendary weapon when they seem to be pretty readily available as regular loot? Mythic loot is far more exciting and worth the effort of completing a heist and journeying to a nearby Black Market.

The original r/FortNiteBR user points out that the entire vault heist becomes even less worth the bother when you are in a squad, and a lot of the time, at least one of you leaves the vault with the same uncommon shotgun or assault rifle that you went in with. But surely the abundance of gold bars inside the vault makes for a worthy adventure? Again, no, not really. Gold is absolutely everywhere and so easy to mine that the drawers and cases full of bars are no incentive. In fact, some players say they have purposefully spent their gold on items they don’t even need just to complete a “collect gold bars” quest.

Two rare chests don’t seem like a lot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are so many great weapons in regular chests, in vending machines, and at Black Markets, the vaults hold no real draw for players. They should have a huge buff both to difficulty and the rarity of contents inside. If you had a vault, you would keep your absolute best weapons and items inside, right? Mythic weapons, ultra-rare items unseen elsewhere around the Fortnite island, and an exciting number of rare blue chests.

Rumor has it that future updates for this season will include new mythics and fun items, so we look forward to seeing what else the vaults will contain.

