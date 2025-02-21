How to get Outlaw Midas skin in Fortnite Chapter 6, season 2

One of the best skins introduced in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two is the Outlaw Midas skin. Here are all the details on how to get it.

Midas is one of the most popular characters in the Fortnite franchise and has received plenty of skins in the past, including the recent Meowdas crossover skin that features Meowscles combined with the man with the golden touch.

Midas is back properly with an awesome skin that matches the new Lawless season.

How to unlock Outlaw Midas outfit in Fortnite

This town ain’t big enough for the both of us. Image via Epic Games

The Outlaw Midas outfit is not immediately available in Fortnite Chapter Six, season two. Instead, the skin will be issued as a battle pass quest reward later in the season—similarly to how the Godzilla skin was distributed in Chapter Six, season one.

Those who purchased the battle pass in Chapter Six, season two will receive access to quests in March, though a specific date has not been specified. The details of the quests have also not been shared, but as the outfit is “completable in any Fortnite experience,” we expect the quests to be experience-based.

As such, it should work similarly to the Godzilla quests last season, in which you earned rewards by increasing your account level. If you want to earn the Outlaw Midas skin as quickly as possible on release, the best practice is to save all your weekly quests until the reward is available.

Outlaw Midas has three pages of rewards in the Chapter Six, season two battle pass and will require a total of 32 levels to claim all of the rewards—with the majority yet to be revealed, though we should see more over the coming weeks.

Of course, there are plenty of other rewards to earn in the battle pass that you can chip away on in the meantime, including skins for Joss, Fletcher Kane, Valentina, Big Dill, Keisha Cross, and Sub-Zero—the latter being the first collab with Mortal Kombat, with more characters rumored to drop before the end of the season.

