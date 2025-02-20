Why would Fortnite’s Midas rob banks when everything he touches turns to gold?

With Fortnite Chapter Six, season two, coming on Friday, Epic Games dropped a rap video-style trailer offering a snippet of what to expect. Midas, the cursed bad boy of Fortnite, arrives among bank robberies and explosions. But what is he doing robbing a bank when he can just touch something and turn it into gold?

Midas first arrived on the Fortnite scene in Chapter Two as a charismatic villain cursed with a golden touch that ultimately killed his daughter, Jules. Despite resurrecting her, their relationship was never quite the same, which is understandable, to be honest.

In recent years, Midas has been waiting, biding his time and gaining strength to make his big comeback, and it looks like Chapter Six, season two, is when he makes his dramatic return to the island. Midas is a self-confessed “charismatic rule-breaker,” so to see him getting involved with a vault heist should be no real surprise. It has left some players baffled as to why a man with the golden touch would risk it all for a few gold bars, though. Is this just his greed? Or is there something bigger going on?

Why is Midas robbing banks now? Image via Epic Games

In r/FortNiteBR, opinions are split into two groups. Either Midas wants to own all of the gold, thus making it scarce and ultimately worth more, or he is just a silly guy who loves being a scoundrel. It would make sense for Midas to want to horde gold so his power is worth more, but is that really his style?

He has been through so much over the past few chapters—being a crime lord and cursed king, becoming dead and then undead, being half-undead and half-alive, becoming a shadow version of himself, killing his daughter and then resurrecting her—that maybe these heists are just his way of having a vacation?

Image via Epic Games. Remix via Dot Esports

It could be as simple as greed, as many players suggest, and we are sure the next season’s story will explain it all, but Fortnite lore is never simple. There is bound to be some twist in the tale. Could Midas be a good guy now? Is he suddenly helping a gang of misfits stop Fletcher Kane from acquiring all the gold on the island? Perhaps Midas knows there can only be one kingpin, and he will stop at nothing to make sure he is at the top once more. As a few users in r/FortNiteBR have said, perhaps he is taking a leaf from Joker’s playbook: “It’s not about money. It’s about sending a message.”

